The Fitness Group, the UK’s leading fitness education training provider, is expanding to the Middle East, identifying Dubai as a key growth market as the business continues to expand internationally.

The Fitness Group will kick off their strategic expansion plans with a presence at Dubai Active, the Middle East’s leading fitness & wellness event taking place from the 25th-27th of October, where they will introduce their globally recognised qualifications to key stakeholders, consumers, and businesses within the industry.

The Fitness Group’s goal is to meet the significant demand from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for high quality education, aligning with government-backed programmes, including Dubai’s newly launched Mental Wealth initiative aimed at enhancing the mental well-being of the local community, and Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision to create a thriving economy where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and pursue their passions.

The news closely follows the appointment of Gavin Baxter as Chief Commercial Officer, who has more than 15 years’ experience in the global health and fitness sector. In his new role at The Fitness Group, Baxter is responsible for driving UK and international expansion, as the business prepares to enter new territories including The Middle East.

Gavin joins The Fitness Group after five years at Active IQ, one of the UK’s leading awarding organisations for the active leisure, learning and wellbeing sector, where he oversaw 700% growth of the international business. Gavin implemented specific strategies to meet the demand for high quality education, improving accessibility to employment by translating qualifications into Arabic, while working with the British government and industry bodies such as REPs UAE to ensure training and development opportunities follow approved standards, sustainability plans and goals, all of which he aims to emulate in his role at The Fitness Group.

Before joining Active IQ, Baxter worked in Saudi Arabia within Saudi Aramco for 4 years, the world's largest oil producer and exporter. Working as a Consultant for the Fire Protection Department of Saudi Aramco, Baxter was responsible for setting up an education programme that supported over 1800 firefighters and implemented fitness testing to have them at peak performance for their daily duties.

Commenting on The Fitness Group’s expansion to the Middle East, Baxter said: “As the health and wellness industry in the Middle East continues to boom, opportunities in regions such as Dubai and Saudi Arabia are huge. I’m excited to drive quality, industry-leading education from The Fitness Group across the Middle East and beyond, engaging with local consumers and businesses alike.”

Co-Founder and Director at The Fitness Group, Steven Dick, added: “It feels like the right time to expand to the Middle East, considering the increasing demand for better education within the industry. We’re excited to establish ourselves within a market that is thriving when it comes to health and fitness.”

The Fitness Group offers full-time, part-time, and supported online study options, including entry-level Fitness Instructor Courses, Level 3 Personal Training Courses, Level 4 Personal Training Courses, Sports Massage, and accredited CPD courses. All of the Level 2 and Level 3 courses are certified by Active IQ, the UK’s leading awarding body, and The Fitness Group are working with other leading bodies such as CIMPSA & UK Active to deliver internationally recognised qualifications. Onboarded partners include The Ministry of Defence, The PFA and TRX Training, amongst others.

For more information, visit https://www.thefitnessgrp.co.uk/