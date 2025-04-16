Automechanika Riyadh to discuss the importance of educating consumers about the proper use of car care products during the Automechanika Riyadh Academy

Automechanika Riyadh returns to RICEC from 28-30 April

Riyadh, KSA: A motoring industry expert has outlined the need for more consumer education ahead of Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, as an influx of cheap, low-quality car care products is impacting the industry in Saudi Arabia.

Eng. Ahmed Al-Hussaini, Managing Director & Co-Founder, O2ProFormance, has outlined the opportunities and challenges within the automotive car care products market in Saudi Arabia, highlighting cheap copied products of well-known brands, which are creating problems for many automobile owners.

Speaking ahead of his participation at the Automechanika Riyadh Academy, where he will participate in a panel discussion focused on Maximising Car Care Business Growth, Eng. Al-Hussaini, said: "The automotive care market is being flooded with cheap, low-quality products that not only mimic established brands but can potentially harm vehicles.

“While these products may seem cost-effective, they lack the research, quality control, and technical support that genuine brands provide. Educating consumers about the risks of these products is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the car care industry."

According to Horizon Grand View Research, the car care market in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$94.5 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of between 2022 and 2030 of 3.5%, with Eng. Al-Hussaini believing there is a growing trend amongst a small group of well-informed consumers deeply invested in vehicle maintenance.

Influenced by social media and platforms like YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok, these consumers are moving away from generic, low-cost products and seeking sophisticated, certified solutions, especially for high-end and exotic vehicles, who understand proper car care requires specialised products and techniques.

"If you have a supercar or an exotic car, it takes things to a new level. You're not going to wash your Lamborghini in a regular car wash. You need to take extra care of it and buy sophisticated certified products,” he added.

Taking place from 28-30 April at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), the seventh edition of the sold-out exhibition will bring together a range of thought leaders, experts, and industry professionals to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and trends in the automotive market, as part of the Automechanika Riyadh Academy.

Licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, Automechanika Riyadh will feature a range of sessions, panel discussions, and presentations from experts within the automotive sector.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “The automotive car care market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing dynamic growth, however, there is still need for consumer awareness and better understanding of the products they purchase, which is why Automechanika Riyadh is such an important platform for addressing these integral trends.”

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “As the Saudi car care market continues to evolve, we’re seeing significant expansion with a range of new innovative solutions and premium services on offer. With the Kingdom's Vision 2030 driving economic transformation, now is the time to ensure training, brand image, customer satisfaction and premium value are in place and exemplified throughout the country.”

Following the success of the record-breaking 2024 event, Automechanika Riyadh 2025 has witnessed continued growth, and this year's edition is expected to be the largest to date.

The product areas showcased at Automechanika Riyadh include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Car Wash & Care.

