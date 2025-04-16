Visa seeks to build on long-term commitments to women’s football and continue bringing greater visibility and equality to the sport.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, announced the launch of She’s Next in Football program in Saudi Arabia. Building on the success of She’s Next programs in fashion and gaming in KSA, this initiative is designed to empower and support women footballers in the Kingdom through mentorship, training, and exclusive opportunities with world-class football experts. In partnership with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and AC Milan Women, this initiative provides female athletes with a platform to develop their skills, gain mentorship, and experience world-class football training.

From April 7, 2025, until May 5, 2025, women football players in Saudi Arabia are invited to apply for She’s Next in Football by completing and submitting the form available on Visa website.

The finalists will be announced on May 21, 2025, and will participate in a training camp in Riyadh, where they will receive expert training and a certificate signed by Elisabet Spina, AC Milan Head of Women Football, and the Suzanne Bakker, AC Milan Women’s Coach. They will also have the unique opportunity to train with and meet Farah Jefry, a distinguished Saudi Arabian footballer and midfielder for Al-Ittihad Women’s Football Club in Jeddah, who serves as the program’s brand ambassador.

In addition, the winner of the program will travel to Milan and enjoy a “Training with the PRO" two-week experience at the PUMA House of Football, home to the Women’s Team’s training centre, where they will train with professional athletes and coaches. The runner-up will receive a VIP visit to AC Milan’s training facilities, gaining behind-the-scenes access to one of football’s most renowned development programs.

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for KSA, Bahrain, and Oman, commented: “Women are driving change across industries, sports, and business, shaping the future through their contributions. As women’s football continues to grow, new pathways are opening for female athletes to access professional training, resources, and career development. As one of the world’s most active sponsors of women’s football, Visa is committed to strengthening the sport’s ecosystem at every level. By partnering with AC Milan Women and SAB Bank, we are contributing to the long-term development of women’s football in the Kingdom. Investing in women’s sports is an investment in inclusion and economic empowerment, ensuring female’ athletes receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve.”

Rania Alsharyoufi, Chief Human Resources Officer stated: “At Saudi Awwal Bank, we believe in the power of sports as a driver for empowerment, inclusion, and long-term growth. Our partnership with Visa and AC Milan Women in the She’s Next Football program reflects our commitment to fostering opportunities for women in Saudi Arabia, helping them reach their full potential on and off the field. By supporting initiatives that promote skills, mentorship, and visibility, we are proud to contribute to a more inclusive and dynamic future for women’s football in the Kingdom.”

Elisabet Spina, AC Milan Head of Women Football, added: “At AC Milan, we are deeply committed to fostering the growth of women’s football worldwide, and we are proud to be part of the She’s Next in Football initiative. As a Club with a rich history in developing and promoting the women’s game, we believe in the power of football to inspire and empower. This program represents a unique opportunity to support the next generation of female footballers in Saudi Arabia, providing them with world-class training, mentorship, and a pathway to grow in the sport. We look forward to sharing our expertise, supporting their journey, and helping shape the future of women’s football globally.”

Farah Jefry, also remarked: "I'm genuinely energized by this initiative and the remarkable opportunity it presents to ignite the passion of aspiring football players, empowering them to reach new heights in their athletic journey."

To learn more and apply for the She’s Next in Football program, applicants must submit a short application form with details on the dedicated website.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers and businesses globally. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.

About SAB

Saudi Awwal Bank is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom and traces its origins in Saudi Arabia to more than 90 years, during which time it has been an active partner supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and social development.

SAB is one of the leading corporate and institutional international banks in the Kingdom with a top Wealth & Personal Banking proposition. SAB is also a leader in Saudi Arabia and the region in trade finance, foreign exchange, debt wholesale banking, digital service innovation, and ESG, paving the way for transformation and excellence.

SAB offers integrated financial and banking services, including corporate banking, investment, private banking, and treasury.

SAB paid-up capital is SAR 20.5 billion, after the legal merger with Alawwal Bank on 14th March 2021, when it was legally known as the Saudi British Bank (SABB). Saudi Awwal Bank is a licensed financial institution operating under the supervision of and regulated by the Saudi Central Bank, and a partner of the HSBC Group.