M42 and Juvenescence will collaborate in drug discovery to develop a pipeline of innovative medicines to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases of high unmet need within UAE and globally and age-related diseases

M42’s strategic investment in Juvenescence will accelerate Juvenescence’s clinical pipeline and drug development capabilities which underscores this collaboration

Expansion of capabilities in AI-enabled therapeutics underlines Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global hub for AI-driven longevity science and next-generation drug development

Abu Dhabi – M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, today announces a strategic investment and partnership in longevity biotech leader Juvenescence. The announcement was made during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), a year-round ‘always-on’ platform with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care, which is being held from 15 to 17 April at ADNEC, where M42 serves as a Foundational Partner for the second consecutive year.

As part of this investment, M42 and Juvenescence will form a strategic partnership to identify and develop a pipeline of AI-enabled therapeutics to extend healthy lifespan and advance the treatment of life-threatening diseases.

The strategic partnership and investment underlines M42's commitment to advancing its capabilities in drug discovery and development following the creation of its Integrated Health Solutions and Life Sciences platforms under its new operating structure announced recently. Leveraging M42’s deep expertise in genomics, biobanking, and clinical trial infrastructure alongside Juvenescence’s cutting-edge AI-enabled discovery technology and extensive drug development expertise, this collaboration will drive breakthroughs in life sciences research, enhance disease understanding, and enable fast-tracking of clinical trials.

As well as identifying novel drug targets and therapeutics, the partnership will explore collaboration in R&D with leading academic and research organizations globally and support the development of M42’s biotechnology strategy in Abu Dhabi. A Joint Steering Committee comprised of senior executives from both companies will oversee the execution of this partnership.

Commenting on M42’s investment and life sciences ambition, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said: "With this investment and partnership, M42 is taking great strides in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s push as a global nexus for AI-enabled therapeutics and biomedical innovation to tackle local and international health challenges. With Juvenescence, we are unlocking the potential of AI to transform the way we discover and deliver drugs, bringing innovative, life-changing therapies to patients worldwide. This is not just about innovation, it’s about impact – on lives, on science and on the future of health.”

Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions platform and Acting Chief Executive Officer of M42’s AI Life Sciences platform, added: “Our partnership with Juvenescence is a crucial step toward redefining healthcare through AI-driven drug discovery and biotechnology. By uniting AI innovation with biotech expertise, we’re not only advancing the fight against age-related diseases but also building a global ecosystem that empowers prevention, precision, and progress—delivering transformative therapies from Abu Dhabi to the world.”

Dr. Richard Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Juvenescence, said: “We are delighted to be working together with M42. This powerful partnership will combine M42’s expertise in AI, technology, and genomics with Juvenescence’s unrivalled ability to discover and develop innovative drugs for age-related disease. Our work together will enable the creation of a unique pipeline of innovative therapeutics that will have enormous potential to target the underlying causes of age-related disease and improve the healthspan of patients globally.”

The collaboration will see Juvenescence’s team of globally recognized scientists and industry leaders - with more than 150 years of cumulative experience in drug discovery and development* work with M42 to build its own innovative therapeutics pipeline.

By partnering with Juvenescence, M42 is building on its genomics expertise developed in collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH) to further drive advancements in disease understanding and precision medicine. M42’s Omics Center of Excellence - the largest outside the U.S. - supports the Emirati Genome Project (EGP), which has already sequenced over 800,000 whole genomes and has a goal of sequencing one million local Emiratis. Additionally, M42’s Abu Dhabi Biobank (ADBB) has stored over 900,000 samples, a repository that will be an invaluable resource for future biomedical research in the UAE and beyond.

The partnership aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision to become a world-class destination for health innovation and to build a life sciences hub as part of its economic diversification agenda.

* In addition to Richard Marshall, CEO, the Juvenescence team consists of Jim Mellon, Deputy Chair and Founder of the Longevity Forum; Dr. Greg Bailey, Executive Chair; Dr. Declan Doogan, Director; Gillian Dines, Chief Scientific Officer; and, Dr. Steve Felstead, Chief Medical Officer. The Juvenescence development team have previously been instrumental in the approval of medicines totaling $30bn in peak annual sales. The track record of the co-founders (Jim, Greg and Declan), who have invested almost $100m in Juvenescence, have led two of the biggest 10 biopharma deals in the last decade including in May 2022 as Biohaven was acquired by Pfizer for USD $11.6 billion (having originally purchased 54% of Biohaven for USD $3.5 million). They were also involved in the initial financing for Medivation, which was later acquired by Pfizer for $14.3 billion, delivering over 200x returns.

ABOUT M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanking, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

For more information, visit: https://m42.ae/

ABOUT JUVENESCENCE

Juvenescence is a clinical-stage AI-enabled biotech company developing novel medicines to extend healthy lifespan. Our approach centers around developing medicines that target core aging mechanisms to treat & prevent age-related diseases.

It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr Greg Bailey and Dr Declan Doogan - with a track record of leading 2 of the 10 largest biopharma deals in the last decade, including the sale of Biohaven to Pfizer for $11.6bn. The Juvenescence team, led by Dr Richard Marshall CBE, consists of world-class R&D leadership that have previously been instrumental in the approval of medicines totalling $30bn in peak annual sales.

Powered by an unrivaled drug development team, we leverage cutting-edge AI tools to unlock successful therapeutics. Our diverse, AI-enabled medicines pipeline of clinical and near-clinical stage candidates targeting core ageing mechanisms are in development for cognition, cardio-metabolism, immunity and cellular repair. In addition, Juvenescence has investments in a number of cutting-edge companies and platform technologies focused on AI and regenerative medicine.

For more information, visit: www.JuvLabs.com

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW):

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

ADGHW 2025 offers complimentary visitor passes that grant access to the event’s Start Up Zone, live stage sessions and exhibition hall featuring 150 global leaders in health. For more information, visit www.adghw.com.