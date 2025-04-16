Dubai, UAE – iCodejr, a UAE-based online coding platform delivering live, instructor-led STEM education to young learners, has been selected to join the Unicorn Factory Lisboa Spring 2025 Incubation Program. The selection places iCodejr among a handpicked group of 49 startups from 29 countries, chosen for their potential to drive impact and innovation across key industries, including education.

This marks a significant step in iCodejr’s European expansion strategy and further strengthens its positioning as a regional success story with global ambitions.

Tapping Into Europe

Unicorn Factory Lisboa is Portugal’s flagship initiative to support high-potential startups. The incubation program gives founders access to over 140 mentors, 150 investors, and 100+ corporate partners, along with day-to-day support to accelerate growth and scale operations.

The Spring 2025 batch represents the diversity and ambition of today’s startup ecosystem, with participating companies already raising a collective €6.5 million+ in investment. iCodejr is among the few EdTech startups selected and enters the programme with a strong track record of delivering scalable, skills-focused learning.

From Regional to Global

Founded in the UAE, iCodejr has built a solid presence across the Middle East through partnerships with schools, educational institutions, and government initiatives. In early 2025, the company launched Arab Kids Code, a regional initiative aimed at reaching one million young learners with future-ready coding and STEM skills.

iCodejr also spearheads Code Battle, the UAE’s largest inter-school hackathon, and is a recognised Microsoft Authorized Education Partner — further testament to its credibility and growth potential.

“Joining Unicorn Factory Lisboa is a strategic step forward as we explore new markets, new partnerships, and new possibilities,” said Hanan Moti, Co-Founder of iCodejr. “We’re proud to represent the UAE’s innovation economy on a global stage and look forward to contributing to Lisbon’s dynamic startup ecosystem.”

Shaping the Future of Learning

As part of the incubation program, iCodejr plans to localise its offerings for European schools, engage with potential investors, and collaborate with other innovators solving challenges in digital education.

With its eyes set on long-term impact across both developed and emerging markets, iCodejr is poised to become a key player in shaping the future of youth-focused digital education.

About iCodejr:

iCodejr.com (registered as Learn and Grow FZ LLC) is a licensed online coding platform. It offers STEM-accredited live online coding classes with a world-class curriculum based on Bloom's Taxonomy, and structured around curriculums approved by Harvard, MIT & Google, helping the students gain the same level of proficiency at a global scale.

iCodejr's classes give students a competitive advantage in the field of computer science, and complement their in-school curriculum, helping them build efficiency in game design & development, app design & development, web design & development and data science & machine learning.

For details on iCodejr and its courses and eligibility, interested students and parents may visit the website at www.icodejr.com, call +971 50 MY ICODE (69 42633), or drop the team an email on contact@icodejr.com.

