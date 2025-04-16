Provide support for major events to enhance digital experiences of participants

Nokia Innovation Center to further foster local innovation and technological excellence

Marrakesh, Morocco – Nokia and The Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform of the Kingdom of Morocco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during GITEX Africa 2025 in Morocco. This strategic agreement underscores both parties' commitment to accelerating the objectives of the Digital Morocco 2030 plan.

The MoU was signed by Mrs. Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform and Pierre Chaume, Vice President of North, West and Central Africa for Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

As Morocco prepares to host major sports events in 2025 and 2030, Nokia will contribute its expertise in telecommunications infrastructure to enhance digital experiences for event participants, ensuring world-class connectivity solutions.

The Nokia Innovation Center, inaugurated by the Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform will play a pivotal role in talent training, research, and development of customized solutions for Morocco’s digital landscape. The Center will also support the Ministry’s Al Jazari initiative, further fostering local innovation and technological excellence.

In addition, as part of supporting Digital Morocco 2030, Nokia will provide expertise and consultancy aimed at enhancing national Internet coverage, fostering an inclusive and sustainable digital environment to improve network coverage, particularly through the deployment of 5G technology, the expansion of fiber optic networks and through initiatives such as the National High Debit Plan and infrastructure-sharing strategies.

Nokia will also collaborate in developing the skills of young Moroccan talents in digital technologies, telecommunications, and IT through internationally recognized certification programs.

This MoU follows a series of engagements with Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, including the opening of the Nokia Innovation Center in October 2023 and the visit of HE the Minister, Mrs. Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni to Finland and Nokia’s Headquarters in January 2024.

Furthermore, Nokia proposes leveraging its Network as Code (NaC) platform to create a National Digital Fabric (NDF)—a national gateway for telecommunications services (5G and 4G) accessible via APIs to enterprises, startups, and universities. This initiative will enable the creation of innovative digital applications that drive economic growth and technological advancement in Morocco.

“Nokia is proud to collaborate with the Moroccan government in achieving its ambitious digital goals. Through knowledge sharing, talent development, and cutting-edge technology, we look forward to supporting Morocco’s digital evolution and contributing to its economic growth as part of our ongoing collaboration,” said Pierre Chaume, Vice President of North, West and Central Africa for Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

“This partnership with Nokia reinforces our commitment to advancing the Digital Morocco 2030 strategy. By leveraging Nokia’s global expertise, we aim to accelerate Morocco’s digital transformation, improve connectivity, and foster an innovation-driven economy,” said Mrs. Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

