Dubai, UAE: The Family Office, a leading wealth management firm in the GCC, has unveiled “Wealth Mermaid,” a pioneering AI-powered assistant fully integrated into its Client App, marking a significant step forward in AI-enabled wealth management as global markets navigate uncertainty and rapid technological advancement. The AI-powered financial assistant was officially launched at the recent ‘Investing is a Sea’ summit by The Family Office at Shura Island in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Developed within the firm’s Fintech Lab and reviewed by Microsoft for accuracy and security, Wealth Mermaid transforms complex portfolio data into clear, actionable insights designed for fast delivery. Through voice and text commands in English and Arabic, clients can instantly access performance data, private market exposure, risk metrics, and real-time progress toward their financial goals, all within a single secure platform.

Designed to simplify institutional-grade investing, Wealth Mermaid enables clients to interact with their portfolios conversationally, aiming to reduce the friction of traditional reporting and turning data into clarity. In uncertain markets, where information overload often clouds judgment, the AI assistant provides concise, intelligent responses grounded in real portfolio analytics. Responses are generated based on available portfolio data and are intended to support client understanding.

The launch builds on more than two decades of investment in digital infrastructure. As an early adopter of a fully integrated client app in the region, The Family Office has consistently focused on providing transparent, real-time access to private market investments, now enhanced with AI-powered intelligence.

Commenting on the launch, Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office, said “In uncertain markets, clarity matters. Our goal is to help clients understand their portfolios more clearly and make decisions with confidence. Wealth Mermaid brings together years of data and experience to give them a clearer view of the waters ahead, so they can navigate with insight, not noise.”

The launch of Wealth Mermaid took place at the recent “Investing is a Sea” summit in Saudi Arabia, where The Family Office brought together international and regional economists, policymakers, and technology leaders for a three-day dialogue on global economic shifts, private markets, geopolitics, and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in investment decision-making, thereby underscoring the real-world relevance of the AI-powered assistant’s debut.

With Wealth Mermaid, The Family Office reinforces its position at the intersection of institutional investing and AI-enabled wealth management, aligning with the region and the UAE’s broader drive toward digital innovation and artificial intelligence adoption in financial services.

For more information, please visit https://tfoco.com/en

About The Family Office

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) in Bahrain and Dubai, its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, and its investment advisory firm in Kuwait, The Family Office Investment Advisory Company (Kuwait) K.S.C. (c) are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, and the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait. Serving hundreds of families and individuals, the firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

Disclaimer

Availability of AI-enabled features may vary by jurisdiction, subject to applicable regulatory permissions. The tool provides informational portfolio data only and does not provide advice, recommendations, or any suitability assessments.

Certain services and products offered by The Family Office may not be available to investors in certain jurisdictions where they reside. Investors are responsible for ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations before accessing our products or services.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) only offers products and services to ‘accredited investors’ as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 101060698, Unified National Number 7007701696. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) (DIFC Branch) is a recognized company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under registration number 6567 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Category 4 licensee to carry out Arranging and Advising Services. The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) (DIFC Branch) is not permitted to deal with Retail Clients (as defined in DFSA’s Conduct of Business Module).

The Family Office Investment Advisory Company (Kuwait) K.S.C. (c), incorporated in 2024, is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority, State of Kuwait and authorized to conduct Investment Advisory and Subscription Agent (license no. AP/2024/0009). Paid-up capital KWD 1,000,000, CR no. 511443.

Website, and Social Media:

Website: https://www.tfoco.com/en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-family-office/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thefamilyoffice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.family.office/

For more information, please contact:

Edward Priyan

edward@popcomms.ae

+971552006402

Zainab Imichi Alhassan

zainab@popcomms.ae

+971508875879