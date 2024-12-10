Bahrain, Manama – The Family Office, a leading wealth management firm in the GCC, proudly announces the launch of its new goal-based investing platform: Financial Goal, which is designed to revolutionize how individuals plan, manage, and achieve their financial aspirations.

With the complexities of modern investing, Financial Goal platform offers an innovative solution that aligns investments with personal financial objectives, ensuring a structured and focused approach to wealth management. It equips investors with the tools they need to define clear financial goals, such as buying a home, funding education, planning for retirement, or leaving a legacy, and to develop personalized strategies to achieve them.

Key features of the platform include:

1. Goal Setting: Define one or multiple financial objectives with specific timelines, importance levels, and target amounts.

2. Comprehensive Financial Insights: Input assets, liabilities, income, and expenses to gain a clear picture of your financial position.

3. Real-Time Projections: Track progress with advanced features like wealth projections, risk-return analysis, and goal trackers.

4. Tailored Investment Strategies: Receive customized portfolio recommendations aligned with your goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Unlike traditional investing, which prioritizes market performance or returns, the goal-based investing platform, Financial Goal, shifts the focus to achieving specific life milestones. By using advanced tools and leveraging The Family Office's 20 years of expertise in private market investments, users can confidently align their financial decisions with their aspirations.

Commenting on the launch, Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office, said: "This platform represents a significant step forward in our commitment to empowering individuals with a personalized and strategic approach to wealth management. We believe that financial planning should not just be about numbers, it’s about achieving the life goals that matter most to our clients."

The Family Office invites you to experience how goal-based investing can provide clarity, focus, and discipline in managing wealth. Join the Financial Goal platform here or contact us for more information.

About The Family Office

The Family Office in Bahrain, Dubai and its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, The Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, serving hundreds of families, individuals and investors. The firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

Disclaimer

The Family Office Co. BSC (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Co. BSC (c) only offers products and services to ‘accredited investors’ as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 101060698, Unified National Number 7007701696 Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is a recognized company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under registration number 6567 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is not permitted to deal with Retail Clients (as defined in DFSA’s Conduct of Business Module).