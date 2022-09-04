Focusing on the theme of; “Moving forward together: Towards a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future ” more than 600 financial policy makers from all over the World, to meet on the shores of the Dead Sea- Jordan to discuss the latest trends in financial inclusion.

AFI Global Financial Inclusion Awards to be launched, celebrating achievements of members in different categories, and targeting innovation driven solutions in financial inclusion.

Amman- Jordan – More than 600 global policy makers, regulatory institutions, private sector representatives, international stakeholders and development partners, from roughly 80 countries to gather at the Dead Sea- Jordan for the world’s largest financial inclusion convening.

Under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI) will hold the 2022 AFI Global Policy Forum (GPF) on 7 and 8 September 2022, under the theme of “Moving forward together: Towards a resilient, inclusive and sustainable future”.

AFI members, together with partners and stakeholders from 6 continents, are meeting in person, bringing a broad variety of voices on financial inclusion beyond the pandemic. Prior to the Forum, a series of closed meetings exclusively for AFI members are taking place earlier in the week including the gatherings of AFI working groups, regional initiatives, as well as the AFI Annual General Meeting. Last time, AFI members and partners convened in Kigali, Rwanda in September 2019.

The 2022 GPF will highlight proven financial inclusion policy solutions beyond the pandemic and look forward into the future. Deliberations will address how can central bankers and other financial regulators, in addition to monetary and financial stability objectives, enhance financial inclusion. and also underline the role of financial inclusion in ensuring inclusive, resilient, and sustainable economic recovery, rebuilding and growth.

Commenting on AFI 2022 GPF, the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan Governor Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas said:

“We are very proud of our cooperation with the reputable AFI, and we commend AFI’s efforts and determination to bringing all the stakeholders here in Jordan, especially after the pandemic. It is a timely opportunity for us here in Jordan to showcase and share our ongoing rigorous efforts towards financial inclusion and learn from AFI network’s abundant and diverse experiences in implementing sustainable and pioneering financial inclusion policies. Our World needs, more than ever, joint coordinated efforts among all partners and players across the globe to ensure we deliver financial inclusion and resilience for all.”

AFI Global Policy Forum will highlight the 4 pillars of themes of financial inclusion: livelihood, sustainability, social and innovation. Against the backdrop of these four pillars, the participants will look at the next 10 years as economies rebuild, especially after the shocks caused by the pandemic.

From his end, Dr. Alfred Hannig, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion said:

“Moving forward and expanding greater financial inclusion can only be done together, as we face similar challenges and develop common solutions. The GPF offers enlightening, focused, and practical conversations to set the course of financial inclusion for the next decade. I thank our reliable partner and co-host Central Bank of Jordan for their tireless efforts in making this 2022 GPF a reality. With, more than 600 stakeholders, I am certain that our discussions and debates will be rich, innovative, and tailored towards novel policies and solutions”

For the first time, the AFI Global Financial Inclusion Awards, will recognize and celebratee policy achievements of members in three categories, including two new high-level awards launched this year.

The Nestor Espenilla Jr. Financial Inclusion Innovation Award is a new high-level AFI Award that honors the memory and legacy of Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, a founding member of AFI and a global champion of innovation and inclusion. This prestigious Award aims to recognize AFI members that demonstrate outstanding commitment towards innovation and use of technology to advance financial inclusion.

The Global Youth Financial Inclusion Award, also a new high-level AFI Award, will recognize financial policymakers and regulators across the globe who are driving impactful initiatives, policies or regulations to accelerate the financial inclusion of youth. The award is open to AFI members and non-member financial sector regulators and policymakers from any country.

About AFI Global Policy Forum

AFI organizes its annual flagship event, the Global Policy Forum (GPF), for its vibrant and growing global network. With 85 member institutions, representing 75 countries, the GPF is the most important and comprehensive forum for regulatory institutions to share experiences, knowledge and initiatives that have made an impact in bringing financial services to the world’s unbanked. Each year, the GPF is co-hosted by a different member institution in a different region of the world. Over the past decade, GPFs have supported the environment for historic financial inclusion policy initiatives, and declarations that have made a powerful impact on the global quest to bring the world’s 1.4 billion unbanked into the formal financial system.

About Central Bank of Jordan

Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) is one of the leaders in the Arab region and in the AFI network and has pioneered innovative financial inclusion policies that have increased economic growth, decreased poverty and inequality, improved financial and social well-being, and contributed to financial stability. By 2022, Jordan’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy achieved 43% financial inclusion counted by account ownership, up from 33.1 percent in 2017 when it was launched. Jordan also lowered financial inclusion gender gap from 53 to 22 percent. In the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 Report, Jordan rated 4th in credit index, up from 134 in 2019.

About AFI

AFI is the world’s leading organization on financial inclusion policy and regulation. Roughly 85 member institutions make up the AFI network including central banks, ministries of finance and other financial regulators from 75 developing and emerging countries. AFI works on empowering policymakers to increase access and usage of quality financial services for the underserved through formulation, implementation and global advocacy of sustainable and inclusive policies.