Collaboration spans vessel design, manufacturing, operations, charter and after-sales services

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Captains Holding, MENA's biggest marine solution and a subsidiary of EasyLease, has partnered with Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), a frontrunner in advanced maritime solution. The two companies, who are subsidiaries of IHC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and operate an integrated maritime ecosystem in the UAE. Across the partnership, the two companies will work together to deliver an end-to-end maritime offering, spanning vessel development, manufacturing, operations and technical support.

The collaboration brings together two complementary regional powerhouses to redefine on-water experiences across the UAE and the MENA region. The initiative combines The Captains Holding's scale and customer relationships with Al Seer Marine's boat design and manufacturing technical expertise.

An initial pilot will assess performance and demand, shaping a roadmap to scale the platform across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Zaid Shouly, Chief Executive Officer, The Captains Holding, said: “This partnership is about more than expanding marine services, it’s about reshaping how on-water experiences are delivered and accessed across the region. As demand evolves, customers are looking for integrated, high-quality experiences rather than fragmented offerings. By bringing these capabilities together, we’re creating a platform designed to meet that shift and scale with it.”

Holger Schulte Hillen, Chief Operating Officer, Al Seer Marine, added: “We are proud to partner with The Captains Holding to set a new benchmark for the integrated maritime ecosystem in the UAE, combining their scale and customer reach with our manufacturing and after-sales expertise.”

The two companies will work closely to shape and refine the pilot as the partnership progresses. It marks a step towards building a more integrated and scalable marine offering across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

About The Captains Holding:

The Captains Holding is MENA's biggest marine solution, operating and handling more than 400 boats and vessels across the region. Beyond fleet operations, the company delivers a broad portfolio of marine solutions and services spanning vessel manufacturing, marine technology, charter and membership experiences, fleet management, maintenance, customer engagement and digital platforms, designed to make on-water experiences seamless, accessible and premium. The Captains Holding is a subsidiary of Easylease, an IHC subsidiary, and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

About EasyLease:

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "EasyLease" and is a subsidiary of IHC. The company is a leading provider of integrated Mobility solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, couriers, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 49,000 vehicles.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

www.easylease.ae

About Al Seer Marine (ASM)

Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a global maritime organisation headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Our extensive service portfolio encompasses commercial shipping, yachting, boat building, large-scale 3D printing, unmanned vessel platforms and capabilities, and cutting-edge technological innovations. We seamlessly integrate top-tier services, innovative technological solutions, and a proven track record of operational excellence.

Whether it's operating a fleet of superyachts with luxurious precision, owning & operating a fleet of commercial vessels, employing innovative additive manufacturing processes, or engineering futuristic unmanned vessels, Al Seer Marine stands as a beacon of expertise, capability, and excellence, capable of transforming any maritime vision into a reality.

Our comprehensive service approach ensures a seamless journey from conception to realization, leveraging the latest in commercial ship and yacht management innovations. Our dedicated boat building team not only excels in additive design techniques and precision builds but also offers extensive training and expert maintenance, ensuring the longevity and performance of our creations.

www.alseermarine.com

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC is the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 855 billion equivalent to approximately USD 233 billion. IHC represents a new generation of investors, with a portfolio spanning more than 1,300 subsidiaries across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating opportunities that are often greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve and making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts

Kuldeep Mehmi

Associate Director, Edelman Smithfield

Kuldeep.mehmi@edelmansmithfield.com