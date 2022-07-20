Doha—The Business Year (TBY), a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for over a decade, has been present in Qatar for eight consecutive years, alongside a prominent presence across the GCC since 2012. After a year-long period of research and analysis, TBY is preparing to launch The Business Year: Qatar 2022, World Cup Special Edition. The report will launch in partnership with the Minister of Commerce and Industry, the Qatari Businessmen Association, and the Qatari Businesswomen Association.

The publication comes at a crucial time for Qatar as it gears up to play host to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The country has also recently emerged from a regional crisis that saw its borders blockaded, successfully navigated the pandemic, and is now engaging with Europe to ensure energy security in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

It is in this climate that TBY’s research was carried out. Upon release, the publication will feature interviews with around 150 business leaders from across the economy. Key areas of focus will include the impact and legacy of the World Cup, the evolution of the financial ecosystem, the energy transition embodied by the rebranding of Qatar Petroleum to Qatar Energy, the latest developments at the North Field Expansion project, and the evolving role of women in the local economy.

The Business Year: Qatar 2022, World Cup Special Edition will be available digitally this August via thebusinessyear.com, PressReader, and Google Books. It will also be available for users of Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet. The physical edition will be officially launched at the Qatar Investment Summit 2022 in Doha this September.

-Ends-