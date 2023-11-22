Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) has launched a new Master’s programme: MSc in Cybersecurity. The launch event was held at BUiD campus. Professor Khaled Shaalan, Head of Programme, introduced the programme and highlighted the diversity of career paths available for the graduates in various sectors, including oil and gas, hospitality, energy, transportation, retail, manufacturing, defence, aviation, ICT, telecommunications, and banking/financial industries. Graduates can also pursue further studies by undertaking a PhD, which will pave the way for a research career in academia or industry.

Professor Bassam Abu Hijleh, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and IT, said,” Our programme has been carefully designed to develop qualified and skilled cybersecurity professionals. Additionally, the teaching materials, lectures, seminars, research, case studies and labs in our programme are informed by world-class research in AI and cybersecurity being undertaken at BUiD, in collaboration with experts from top international universities such as the University of Edinburgh.”

The programme will provide students with a holistic coverage of cybersecurity, from governance and policy to penetration testing and digital forensics. The programme offers a wide range of learning opportunities in a stimulating learning environment.

At the event, two academic staff from the Faculty of Engineering and IT discussed Cybersecurity issues. Dr Suleiman Yerima talked about cybercrime and evolution of ransomware while Dr Usman Butt discussed safeguarding the digital planet, with cybersecurity as a first line of defence.

BUiD ‘s mission is to disseminate the latest knowledge in important areas of study. It is committed to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy by offering a wide range of programmes and training at the doctoral, Master’s and Bachelor’s levels in various fields including education, business, engineering, project management, finance, law, computer sciences, and artificial intelligence.

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by UK ENIC. BUiD has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.