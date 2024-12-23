Dubai, UAE: Under the Chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, The British University in Dubai (BUiD) celebrated the graduation of its nineteenth cohort of graduates at the Sheikh Rashid hall- World Trade Centre. The ceremony was attended by the University’s Council members, academic and administrative staff, and family and friends of the graduates.

Since its establishment in 2003, BUiD has provided postgraduate programmes at the Master and doctoral levels, with the initial Bachelor’s programme introduced in 2018. This year, BUiD is celebrating undergraduates from three programmes: Business Management, Computer Science – Artificial Intelligence, and Electromechanical Engineering.

The University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, welcomed the graduates, their families, and guests. He said, “I am pleased and honoured to welcome you to the British University in Dubai’s 19th graduation ceremony. This evening, we celebrate the achievements of over 250 graduating students at the Bachelor and Master levels, as well as more than 45 Doctoral scholars. On behalf of the BUiD community, I express our sincere appreciation to all who have contributed to our success over the years—namely the government of Dubai, our UK university partners: the universities of Manchester, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, our founders, and all our partners. To all of you, I say thank you.

Your Highness, your unwavering support since BUiD’s inception in 2003 has been instrumental in our journey and growth. Your vision and guidance inspire us to reach milestones we once only dreamed of, and for that, we extend our deepest gratitude.”

Vanessa Robinson Fernando, BSc in Computer Science-AI, addressed the undergraduates and conveyed her appreciation to the University for providing professors who motivated the students to reach their highest potential. She finished her speech by extending her warmest congratulations to all fellow graduates.

Dr Madhad Al Jabri, PhD in Business Management, delivered a speech on behalf of the postgraduates and said, “Our Time at the British University in Dubai has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by the exceptional care from faculty and staff across all departments, and enriched by the high-quality challenging programs that have rigorously prepared us for the future.

BUID commitment to excellence and students’ success has profoundly shaped our academic and professional journey leaving us with great memories”.

BUiD enriches the higher education scene in the UAE by cultivating advanced research expertise in essential fields and providing an exceptionally competitive standard of research-based education and plays a key role in fostering a knowledge-driven economy in the area and beyond.

As evidence of its excellence, BUiD was by Times Higher Education, as the top Arab university in Research Quality. It was ranked by QS to be one of the top 4 Arab Universities in” Publications per Academic staff”.

These awards reflect the dedication of our academic and admin staff, students, and partners who have worked tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of academic excellence. This also aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai.

About The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) is a not-for-profit institution, which was established in 2003 to be the region’s leading research-based university, facilitating excellent education, training and research. It provides an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers and aspiring leaders of all description.

The UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs licenses BUiD to award its own degrees. BUiD achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). BUiD’s qualifications are also recognised internationally by NARIC. BUiD’s internal quality assurance include processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK Universities Alliance partners (the University of Glasgow, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of Manchester). The UK Universities Alliance collaborates with BUiD within a Concordat agreement that provides a comprehensive framework for the strategic directions and governance of the Alliance.

BUiD offers full and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, architecture, finance, and business.

The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, the Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group, and the National Bank of Dubai (now Emirates NBD). The University is governed by a Council under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.