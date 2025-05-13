ADIO signs strategic agreements with ITOCHU Corporation and Mizuho Bank

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) successfully concluded its flagship Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Tokyo, building on growing economic ties between the UAE and Japan and accelerating shared ambitions in future-focused industries.

The Tokyo forum marked the event’s debut in Japan, following previous editions held in London, Beijing and Shanghai. Hosted in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the event convened senior Japanese government officials, institutional investors and private sector leaders, along with an Abu Dhabi delegation led by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED and ADGM, comprising Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), KEZAD and Hub71, as well as representatives from Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Airports, HSBC, ADX and various private sector institutions.

As bilateral discussions progress towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Japan, ADIF Tokyo served as a timely platform to align strategic priorities and unlock cross-border collaboration across priority sectors, including technology, life sciences, real state and clean energy. Discussions at the forum reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position not only as a destination for capital, but also as a global gateway to high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Delivering the keynote address, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED and ADGM, articulated Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to become a diversified, export-driven economy, powered by innovation, growth in non-oil sectors and an investor-centric policy landscape. His Excellency underscored the emirate’s transformation into a global platform for knowledge-based industries and future-defining technologies.

His Excellency Shihab Al Faheem, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Japan, reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and highlighted shared values of pragmatism, foresight and mutual respect as pillars of a robust, forward-looking partnership. The Ambassador emphasised the importance of collaboration across emerging fields, such as smart infrastructure, sustainable urban development and AI-powered healthcare.

During the forum, ADIO signed several strategic agreements to accelerate Japanese investments into Abu Dhabi and strengthen commercial cooperation. ADIO partnered with ITOCHU Corporation, a leading Japanese general trading company, to support the expansion of its portfolio companies into Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, an agreement with Mizuho Financial Group, one of Japan’s predominant bank holding companies, aims to expedite investor access to opportunities across the emirate’s priority sectors.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “ADIF Japan marks a significant step forward in deepening the economic partnership between Abu Dhabi and Japan. With a business environment defined by its stability, agility and forward momentum, Abu Dhabi offers Japanese investors a trusted platform to grow and scale with confidence. This forum lays the foundation for more dynamic partnerships, poised to unlock long-term value for both economies.”

The UAE has been Japan’s leading Gulf trading partner for over a decade, with non-oil bilateral trade reaching $17.7 billion in 2024. Over the past five years, the UAE’s investments in Japan have more than doubled, ranking the country among Japan’s top investors, while the UAE attracts over 80% of Japanese investments in the Middle East.