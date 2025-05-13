Doha - FP7McCann Doha has been appointed as the integrated marketing and communications agency partner for Ooredoo Qatar. The multi-year partnership, effective from March 2025, will see the agency lead creative strategy, digital, content, and production services across all consumer and business segments.

This appointment represents a pivotal moment in the growth journey of both brands, building on FP7McCann’s 30 years of momentum across the MENAT region.

FP7McCann Doha will work closely with the Ooredoo marketing and brand teams to drive consumer engagement, strengthen brand equity, and support business growth through impactful, insight-driven creative solutions.

As part of the mandate, FP7McCann Doha will oversee end-to-end communications across Ooredoo’s portfolio. The scope includes brand and marketing strategy development, integrated creative campaign ideation and execution across ATL, BTL, digital, social, and experiential platforms, digital marketing and content creation, social media management and planning, full-scale production across TVCs, radio, digital, and OOH, creative support for events and activations, and performance reporting and campaign analytics. The agency’s integrated model is designed to align creativity with business objectives, ensuring measurable impact and long-term brand value.

Mohamed Kabbani – Director Campaigns & Creative Studios – Ooredoo Group says: We looked for a partner who could combine creative vision with a deep understanding of our business and customers, and FP7McCann brought both the strategic expertise and creative energy we need for the next chapter. Their strong regional presence and proven track record across diverse markets made them a natural choice for this next phase of our brand journey. We’re looking forward to what we’ll build together.”

Commenting on the win, Moustapha Mikaty, General Manager at FP7McCann Doha, said: “This partnership is a true meeting of minds. Ooredoo is one of the most recognised and respected brands in the region, and we’re proud to support their next chapter with brand-building ideas that deliver tangible business results. Our focus will be on combining data, creativity, and cultural insight to drive deeper customer engagement and measurable impact.”

The win also reflects the agency’s continued investment in Qatar’s marketing landscape, where it made history as the first agency to bring a Cannes Lions award home to the country, reinforcing the nation’s presence on the global creative stage.

For media and PR related inquiries, please reach out to:

Roksar Kamal, PR Manager

Roksar.kamal@mcnmena.com

About FP7McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and awarded as 2# MENA Agency of the Year in Dubai Lynx 2025. (rewrite)

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

For more information, visit: www.fp7mccann.com

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in MENAT, which partners with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies, spanning creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience and specialist marketing, include globally renowned agency brands; FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth/McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon and Current Global.

With approximately 2,000 employees across 11 markets, MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talent can thrive, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years (2023–2025), awarded as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024, and winning Agency Network of the Year 2024 by Campaign Middle East.

Connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information about MCN and our leading agencies, please visit www.mcnholding.com