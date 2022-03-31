The British company, Shadwick Limited, has started building the village of Shadwick Paradise Point in the North Coast, with investments reaching 25 million pounds, in the first real step to work in the Egyptian market.

It has an area of 300,000 square meters, and buildings will be built on 20% of the land, while the rest of the area will be covered with greenery and trees to blend with the sea water, giving the village visitors a unique state of comfort and recreation, representing a paradigm shift in the concept of real estate development.

The buildings were designed with ideas inspired by the architectural style of the British island of Tresco, equipped with the latest technologies and communication technology, so that the residents of Shadwick Paradise Point can enjoy a virtual life that swims with them out of reality and lives in a special world of fun and luxury.

It is expected that Egypt will witness in the upcoming period more new investments by the British company Shadwick Limited in several other fields, such as providing sovereignty consultations, financing, and supplying strategic goods, in addition to real estate development.

Shady Abo El-Fetoh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chadwick Ltd., stated that the village is our first investment in Egypt, which enjoys a state of economic stability as a result of the packages of decisions taken by the Egyptian government during the Corona pandemic, which made the development wheel continue on its right track.

Abo El-Fetoh added that the new British investments from British Shadwick Limited will directly contribute to achieving Egypt's Vision 2030.

It will also provide hundreds of job opportunities in addition to opening new investment horizons through several projects in various investment fields, in addition to real estate investment, which has become a strong pillar in the development of the Egyptian economy.

This comes within the framework of Shadwick Limited's strategy that focuses on building integrated, sustainable, and vibrant cities for luxury lovers, as it is expected to provide the village with the latest technology, commercial centers, gyms, and entertainment venues to meet the needs and aspirations of our customers who are our real invested capital.

It is worth mentioning that British Shadwick Limited is a British company with several branches in European countries such as France, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland, and it specializes in providing sovereignty consultations to many countries, and Egypt was chosen to start pumping its investments in various fields.

-Ends-