Amman, Jordan: Under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, The British Council in Jordan hosted the 19th edition of the Queen Rania Outstanding UK Learner Awards on Thursday in recognition of the exceptional results of 102 Jordanian students in the IGCSE, International GCSE, International AS & A Level, GCE, and GCSE exams by Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel, and OxfordAQA.

In addition to celebrating the achievements of students who have completed the UK International Curriculum in Jordan, the annual ceremony also recognized the contributions of nine distinguished teachers and congratulated parents who supported their children throughout their academic journey.

Speaking at the ceremony, British Council Director Exams – MENA North, Ameera Mannaa said, "The Queen Rania Outstanding UK Learner Awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of students, teachers, and parents in Jordan,” adding that the British Council is “committed to supporting the development of education systems in Jordan and promoting international cooperation and understanding.”

Mannaa also noted that the “ceremony is an opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding students, and to recognise the important role that education plays in shaping the future."

The awards ceremony was attended by over 400 guests, including 80 representatives from British Council Partner Schools, representatives from the Jordanian Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and representatives from UK awarding bodies, Cambridge, Pearson, and Oxford AQA.

Established in 2003, the Queen Rania Outstanding UK Learner Awards align with Her Majesty’s vision to foster excellence in education across Jordan.

For media enquiries, please contact: Anna Koniuhova, Head of Communications, MENA at Anna.Koniuhova@britishcouncil.org

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022–23 we connected with over 600 million people overall.

For more information, please visit: www.britishcouncil.org . You can also keep in touch with the British Council through http://twitter.com/britishcouncil and http://blog.britishcouncil.org/ .