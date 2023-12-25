Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) held its fourth Board of Directors meeting for the year 2023, chaired by Mr. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain Chairman of the Board. The meeting, attended by esteemed Board members and the Institute’s CEO, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Hameed Al-Shaikh, focused on strategic discussions aimed at enhancing training effectiveness and adapting to the dynamic needs of the labour market.

The meeting commenced with Chairman Al Maraj extending his sincere congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prime and Prime Minister, on the Kingdom’s National Days and the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne.

The meeting delved into forthcoming programmes and initiatives designed to bolster Bahrain's workforce. The agenda underscored the need to further enhance training programmes and academic qualifications, emphasising current trends in banking, financial technologies, sustainability, executive management sciences, digital transformation, and other future specialisations.

The 2024 budget was also approved reflecting the Institute’s steadfast commitment to the development of human capital, in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. By adapting education and training outcomes to meet the evolving labour market, the BIBF aims to nurture skilled national talent, contributing to the Kingdom's economic goals.