The Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024 will honour individuals, brands, products, and innovation across the whole Middle East region, with 17 categories and one Life-Time Achiever Award.

Six new categories have been added for the 2024 awards, including Male Grooming Product of the Year, Hair Product of the Year and Skincare Product of the Year.

Submissions deadline is 14 August, 2024.

The winners will be announced at a star-studded award ceremony on 29 October at Conrad Dubai.

Dubai, UAE: Submissions are open for Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024 – the region’s most prestigious beauty and fragrance awards. Now in its fifth year, the awards shine a spotlight on the dedication, creativity, influence and impact of industry professionals, products and brands that have shaped and advanced the Middle East’s beauty industry throughout the year.

It’s free to enter the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024 and with 17 diverse categories to choose from, there are plenty of opportunities for everyone. Six new categories have been added this year to further celebrate industry excellence across Male Grooming Product of the Year, Personal Care Product of the Year, Cosmetic Product of the Year, Skincare Product of the Year, Hair Styling Device Product of the Year and Hair Product of the Year.

Industry professionals wishing to stand out on an international stage and be recognised among the beauty industry’s elite can enter their brand or product in as many categories as they wish, as long as submissions meet the required criteria. The awards are a golden opportunity to showcase talent and excellence, as well as individual contributions, so submissions should be brimming with creativity, distinction and uniqueness.

The closing date for entries is 14 August 2024. The submissions then enter a rigorous evaluation process based on criteria such as ingenuity, performance, and market impact, with winners chosen by an independent panel of esteemed judges, including industry experts, influencers, and beauty journalists, each bringing a unique perspective and international expertise to the overall judging process.

The awards will then culminate in a night of celebration, entertainment, and inspiration, crowning the winners at an unforgettable gala dinner on 29 October, 2024, at Conrad Dubai Hotel, with 450 expected guests in attendance.

Commenting on the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024, Flyn Roberts, Chief Commercial Officer of Beautyworld Middle East, says:

“Each year the Beautyworld Middle East Awards event gets better and better and 2024 is no exception. Last year we had a record 650+ entrants that we short-listed down to 72 deserving finalists, and we expect that number to grow for 2024. The awards recognise and showcase the best brands and products on the Middle East market today. But not only that, the awards night itself creates an exceptional opportunity to get dressed up, step away from the hustle and bustle, and enjoy networking in a completely unique environment.”

The awards are an integral part of the annual three-day Beautyworld Middle East event, the region’s largest and most influential beauty trade show. The exhibition plays a pivotal role in the growth and development of the region’s beauty and personal care industry – currently valued at $46 billion and projected to reach $60 billion by 2025, estimated by Euromonitor International – and invites key players to network with fellow professionals, forge new partnerships and keep their finger on the pulse of the latest innovations in the fields of beauty, hair, fragrance, and personal care in a dynamic and engaging environment.

The 28th edition of the Beautyworld Middle East event takes place from 28 – 30 October 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre. With a projected growth in event size of 14 percent, and with the addition of 2 new halls in 2024, the show will welcome an expected 1,990 exhibitors from 60+ countries.

To enter the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024, please visit:

https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/events/awards.html

For more information on the Beautyworld Middle East event, please visit: https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html