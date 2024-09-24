Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre, has welcomed its latest cohort of students for the 2024-2025 academic year. This year marks a significant milestone with the launch of the Master in International Law, Human Rights, and Diplomacy (MILAD), a newly accredited one-year program. MILAD offers students an in-depth exploration of international law, human rights, and diplomacy, aimed at equipping future diplomats with the tools to address critical global issues through a multidisciplinary lens.

AGDA’s academic portfolio continues to expand, offering programs such as the Post-Graduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations, the Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD), and the Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD). These programs are designed to prepare the next generation of foreign policy leaders, aligning with the UAE’s strategic objectives on the global stage.

During a welcoming ceremony held at AGDA’s headquarters on September 23, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, and member of AGDA’s Board of Trustees, highlighted the critical role the Academy’s graduates will play in advancing the UAE’s foreign policy agenda.

H.E. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh remarked: “The UAE’s leadership places immense value on nurturing a new generation of diplomats who can effectively represent the country’s vision and interests. The UAE’s diplomatic efforts have consistently contributed to global peace, tolerance, humanitarian action, and economic and cultural collaboration, thus reinforcing the UAE’s standing on the international stage. It is through these strong diplomatic ties and strategic partnerships that the UAE is able to foster meaningful dialogue and forge peaceful resolution of conflict both in the region and beyond.”

His Excellency Nusseibeh added: "Your enrollment at this distinguished academic institution today marks the first step in a scientific and practical journey toward a promising future in a vital field, in which our wise leadership places great hope. Diplomacy is not merely a job or career path, but rather a refined art that shapes the future of nations and strengthens the state by building bridges of communication and cooperation with other countries."

In addressing the new cohort, H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, expressed his excitement for the year ahead, stating: “At AGDA, we are cultivating more than just the diplomats of tomorrow. In the complex landscape of international relations today, we require visionaries, mediators, and strategic minds capable of steering through the turbulent waters of global politics. As the UAE solidifies its position as a significant force on the world stage, we are equipping a new generation to meet the challenges ahead. I have full confidence that our students will step up and play a crucial role in shaping the future of the UAE and international diplomacy.”

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, commented with words of encouragement, highlighting the Academy’s unique learning approach that blends practical experience with theoretical knowledge: “At AGDA, you’ll learn the art of negotiation not just by reading about it but by actively engaging in it—right here, in a safe environment that prepares you for real-world challenges. As you interact with top diplomats, policymakers, and thought leaders, you’ll gain insights that go beyond textbooks while also developing essential qualities like integrity, empathy, leadership, and cultural understanding. This unique blend of practical and theoretical learning approaches will not only define you as a diplomat but also guide and enable you to be ready for a future full of challenges and opportunities.

At AGDA, the academic journey is underpinned by a commitment to excellence, integrity, and collaboration. These values are not just ideals but are embodied in the actions and behaviours of the Academy’s leadership, faculty, researchers, and students, who work collectively to advance UAE’s foreign policy priorities through rigorous training and innovative learning environments.