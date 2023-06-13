Purchase the QX60 today and enjoy the benefit of 5 long years free service and a half-decade warranty. This extraordinary arrangement ensures that the most versatile three-row SUV is not only backed by exceptional craftsmanship and performance, but also comes with top of the range after-sales support.

INFINITI’s QX60 is about its luxurious looks, yes, but it's also equipped with advanced technologies to enhance your time behind the wheel. Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto integration. Get peace of mind with a number of safety features, including forward emergency braking, blind-spot and predictive collision warnings. The QX60 is designed to deliver a seamless fusion of luxury, ability, and cutting-edge technology. Discover the true meaning of harmonious design with the 2023 INFINITI QX60.

Tap into the symphony of possibilities as two fives harmonize into a resounding perfect ten. Head on over to your nearest INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles showroom in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates to see exactly why there’s so much being said about this vehicle.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: