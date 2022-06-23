Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), the pioneering platform for accelerating human capital in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, held a graduation ceremony for the graduates of its prestigious Abu Dhabi Public Exchange Program.

The ceremony was attended by Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, Her Excellency Sumaya AbdulAziz Al Hosani, Dean of the Abu Dhabi School of Government and a number of representatives of government entities participating in the program. During the ceremony, 25 graduates from 17 different government entities were honored for their efforts in specializing and acquiring key skills, most notably strategic consulting.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support said: “Today, we celebrate the graduates of the Abu Dhabi Public Exchange Program. Through this strategic program, they have been introduced to multicultural work environments across a wide range of vital sectors that has enabled them to acquire new skills and experiences that will pave the way for them to lead and pioneer government projects. As they draw from the determination and values that is embodied by our wise leadership, we are certain that they will continue the comprehensive development renaissance of the UAE and bolster the government’s efforts to be at the forefront in various fields.”

Commenting on the occasion, Her Excellency Sumaya AbdulAziz Al Hosani, Dean of the Abu Dhabi School of Government said: “We are extremely proud to gather today to celebrate the success of this batch of exceptional graduates. This program is a testament to our continuous efforts to provide Abu Dhabi government employees with valuable opportunities and experiences to promote their ongoing professional development.”

A discussion panel between today's leaders represented by the respective director-generals at the graduates' workplaces, and the future leaders represented by the graduates of the program was held as part of the ceremony. The panel discussed the experience participants gained from the program and the positive impact it had on their capabilities and competencies, and how they were able to put the experience and skills gained into practice once they returned to their work.

The graduation ceremony also provided graduates with the opportunity to showcase the strategic projects they worked on during their secondment and training as part of the program, which included projects focusing on digital transformation in the workplace, design of support intervention services, a strategic framework and action plan, mapping mental health and wellbeing resources in Abu Dhabi government, and many more.

The Abu Dhabi Public Exchange program exposes top-performing talent in the Abu Dhabi Government to an array of multi-cultural environments across various industries in Abu Dhabi’s economy such as consultancy, technology, education, finance, entrepreneurship, and international affairs to enable knowledge exchange, skills transfer, and enhance cooperation between the public and private sector.

Chosen based on their performance, skills and capabilities, participants were subject to a rigorous assessment process prior to being accepted into the program, ensuring their capacity for development and potential for future growth.

As part of the program, ADSG has partnered with an array of leading private sector organizations including CAPADEV, PwC, Oliver Wyman, and Strategy&. The School is also working to establish future opportunities with a group of the most prominent leading educational institutions and international institutions to ensure continually immersive learning experiences for the participants.

Centered on four overarching learning components, which are job placement, project participation, training, and advisory, the ADPEP program is backed by solid mentoring and coaching support, enabling a rewarding and immersive learning experience.

ADSG is committed to investing in participants’ professional development and providing them with the necessary tools that will allow them to effectively lead and manage future projects across all government entities in the Emirate.

About Abu Dhabi School of Government:

The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG) was established in 2018, and is an independent government entity that provides high-level training and development programs to improve the skills of the workforce in the government sector, providing these programs according to the top international practices in professional development in a manner that suits the needs of government establishments in Abu Dhabi and the nature of their work.

The ADSG works to form partnerships with the top local and international academic institutes, as well as online educational platforms from around the world, in order to fulfil its mission of providing a world-class, comprehensive educational experience the workforce in the UAE.

For more information about the ADSG, please visit: https://adsg.gov.ae/