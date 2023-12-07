Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), has launched the 4th cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. With total prizes of USD 1 million, the Award aims to recognise organisations, research centres, and innovators who develop innovative technologies and prototypes to produce, distribute, desalinate, and purify water using renewable energy. The aim is to find solutions to the water scarcity challenge facing underprivileged and afflicted communities around the world.



“It is my pleasure to announce today the start of the 4th cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This Award bears the name of a leader whose generosity goes beyond the UAE and whose helping hand reaches out to those in need all over the world. This million-dollar Award enhances the UAE’s efforts in global humanitarian work by encouraging and recognising organisations, individuals, and innovators who develop practical and sustainable solutions for the challenges of water scarcity using renewable energy. This follows the UAE’s approach of actively contributing to providing solutions to the challenges facing the world and helping less developed societies to confront challenges and achieve sustainable development.



Over the past 3 cycles of the award, we rewarded 31 winners from 22 countries for their innovative projects in water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, osmotic power, and geothermal technologies,” said Al Tayer in his speech during an event held by Suqia UAE at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s stand at COP28.



Al Tayer commended the level of interest and great turnout that the Award garnered, as well as the quality of innovations presented by companies, research centres, institutions, and innovators. The previous cycle received entries from 56 countries around the world. Last January, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received the winners of the 3rd cycle of the Award. His Highness praised their role in combating one of the main challenges of this age, and their endeavour to achieve the Award’s objectives of encouraging research centres, individuals, and innovators from across the world to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to overcome the global challenge of clean water scarcity.



Al Tayer said that Suqia UAE, which oversees this Award, supports the vision of the wise leadership to provide drinking water to underprivileged communities around the world. Since its establishment until the end of 2022, Suqia has positively impacted the lives of more than 13.6 million people in 37 countries around the globe by implementing more than 1,000 sustainable water projects. This cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award holds special importance as it is launched during COP 28, which is hosted by the UAE during the Year of Sustainability.



“Together, we can make a difference and improve the lives of more societies, out of Dubai, which has become a destination for innovators and a hub of creative minds worldwide,” concluded Al Tayer.



Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE, explained that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award has four main categories: the Innovative Projects Award, which includes the Large Projects Award and the Small Projects Award; the Innovative Research and Development Award, which includes the National Institutions Award and the International Institutions Award; the Innovative Individual Award, which includes the Distinguished Research Award and the Youth Award; and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.



Suqia UAE has urged organisations, companies, research centres, innovators, and youth worldwide to participate in the 4th cycle of the Award.



Applications will be received until 30 April 2024 at www.mbrwateraward.ae/awards