Dubai, UAE: Get ready to be blown away by the 2023 Nissan Altima; an iconic model with a remarkable 30-year legacy in the region. Presenting a smarter and more confident offering than other cars in its segment, this sedan is the perfect combination of style and performance, packed with state-of-the-art features that will make every drive an unforgettable experience.

The model hosts an updated V-motion front grille, which safeguards your radiator from overheating and deflects roadside debris. Elevating the proposition are the stunning 19-inch alloy wheels as well as the projector LED headlamps with daytime running lights, among many other stand-out features. The 12.3-inch HD display with multi-touch functionality gives you full control of the Altima’s systems, and with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ (which come bundled with the SV and SL grades), remote engine start with Intelligent climate control, every passenger is in for an exceptional ride.

The Altima is available in four well-equipped grades - S, SV, SL and the unique Sport edition brings you a special grille, one-of-a-kind SR emblem, and an exclusive light bluish-gray exterior color setting your Sport edition apart from the rest. Buyers also have a choice of two 4-cylinder engine configurations, available with a 2.0-liter Variable Compression (VC) Turbo engine and a 2.5-liter Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) DOHC engine.

That's not all – the Altima is also equipped with Nissan Intelligent Mobility. This celebrated patented technology provides a wide range of progressive safety features, such as ProPilot Assist, which uses advanced sensors and cameras to help you stay in your lane and maintain distance from other vehicles on the road. With Safety Shield® 360, you'll enjoy complete protection, including front, side, and rear safety monitoring, and intervention tech.

With advanced independent suspension and dual-pinion electric power steering, providing a smooth and comfortable ride while also delivering impressive handling and responsiveness, the 2023 Nissan Altima is ideal for those seeking the best all-rounder vehicle. For more information or to explore the latest in Nissan’s innovation, customers are encouraged to visit the nearest Arabian Automobiles showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates or www.nissan-dubai.com.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: