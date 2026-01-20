Muscat, Oman / Dubai, UAE – Thawani Technologies LLC (Thawani Pay) an Omani fintech and the first non-bank payment service provider licensed by the Central Bank of Oman and Network International (Network), the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate digital payment innovation and expand credit card capabilities in the Sultanate of Oman.

This partnership builds on Thawani Pay’s continued growth and innovation momentum, including a landmark milestone in becoming the first leading fintech in Oman to officially secure a Visa license to issue credit cards and a national first that reinforces Thawani Pay’s role in shaping next-generation payment experiences in Oman.

Directly supporting Oman Vision 2040’s objectives of accelerating digitalisation and fostering economic diversification, the agreement was signed by Eng. Majid Al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani Pay and Navneet Dave, Managing Director & Co-Head of Processing - Middle East at Network International, during a ceremony held at Thawani Pay’s Head Office in Muscat.

Under the agreement, Network will provide comprehensive credit card processing services to Thawani Pay, enabling it to advance its card roadmap with a scalable, secure, and enterprise-grade processing infrastructure, while further strengthening Network’s processing presence in Oman.

By combining Network International’s regional processing expertise and robust infrastructure with Thawani Pay’s local market leadership and customer-first innovation, the collaboration is set to introduce new payment propositions, strengthen financial inclusion, and support long-term digital transformation across Oman.

Majid Al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani Pay, said,

Partnering with Network International strengthens our ability to deliver world-class card processing capabilities and scale our Visa-powered credit card roadmap with confidence. By combining Thawani Pay’s deep local market understanding with Network’s global standards and processing strength, we will deliver a seamless, secure, app-first card experience, supporting Oman’s shift towards a more cashless and digitally inclusive future.”

Navneet Dave, Managing Director & Co-Head of Processing - Middle East at Network International, added,

“This agreement underscores Network International’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Omani market to actively shape the future of digital commerce and the government's ambitious vision to digitize payments and services. We look forward to bringing our proven expertise to facilitate digital transformation through fintech and contribute to Oman’s evolving financial landscape.”

Oman’s digital payments market continues to expand, supported by regulatory enablement and increased adoption of cashless payments. Card and point-of-service transaction volumes reached 432.9 million in 2024, with a total value of OMR 6.88 billion, reflecting strong growth in card and point-of-sale activity nationwide.

About Thawani Technologies LLC (Thawani Pay)

Thawani Technologies LLC (Thawani Pay) is an Omani leading fintech and the first non-bank payment service provider licensed by the Central Bank of Oman, enabling secure, locally compliant digital payment acceptance and integration for institutions and digital platforms.

Thawani Pay is also the first fintech in the Sultanate of Oman to officially secure a Visa license to issue credit cards, marking a national milestone in the evolution of Oman’s fintech sector.

Through its state-of-the-art, app-first Thawani Pay platform, the company is focused on delivering modern, secure, and convenient payment experiences that support everyday use cases for consumers and businesses.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

