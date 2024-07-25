The Thara Center for Entrepreneurship at Ajman Chamber signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ruya Bank, the "digital-first bank with innovative solutions", to provide innovative proactive banking services that meet the aspirations and needs of Ahman Chamber members from private sector establishments and entrepreneurs, enabling them to develop their businesses.

This MoU was signed by Marwan Hareb Al Ariani, Executive Director of the Thara Center for Entrepreneurship, and Christoph Koster, CEO of the Ruya Bank.

The MoU included the provision of flexible financing services, provision of financial consultations, facilitation of banking procedures directed to business owners and entrepreneurs, cooperation in organizing events, exhibitions and workshops that support the directions and objectives of both parties, coordination to launch projects and initiatives concerned with entrepreneurship and attracting direct investments in all fields, and enhancement of the media cooperation and awareness of the initiatives and services for both parties. It also stipulated the provision of a Ruya permanent office in the Thara Center for Entrepreneurship to receive clients who are members of the Ajman Chamber and entrepreneurs wishing to benefit from its services.

The MoU aims at enabling entrepreneurs and business owners to access a wide range of financial products and services specifically designed for business development and growth and facilitating the implementation of new and innovative projects.

Marwan Al Ariani stressed that the cooperation between the Thara Center and Ruya Bank represents an important strategic step to support entrepreneurs in general and owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in particular by providing a set of innovative banking services dedicated to supporting and developing the business environment in the emirate. This partnership reflects the efforts and commitment of the Ajman Chamber to provide proactive, value-added services that are in line with the directions and principles of “Ajman Vision 2030” by providing a stimulating and encouraging business environment for investment development, supporting entrepreneurship and emerging companies, increasing SMEs growth, and contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of businesses in Ajman.

He stressed that the Thara Center works according to an institutional vision that aims to provide various service packages in cooperation with the partners of the Ajman Chamber and the Thara Center from government and private agencies, out of belief in the importance of diversifying initiatives and services to keep pace with changes and developments in economic affairs.

For his part, Christoph Koster said, “We are proud to sign this MoU with the Thara Center for Entrepreneurship, as this partnership confirms the Ruya's efforts in providing innovative banking services to entrepreneurs and business owners in Ajman and providing advanced financial solutions that help simplify and facilitate banking procedures,” explaining that the Ruya Bank relies mainly on combining advanced technology with the values and principles of Islamic banking at the same time.