Emirati graduates will receive guidance from experienced Thales mentors, and gain global exposure through collaborative projects, cross-border team interactions, and a one-week learning visit in an international environment to enrich their global perspectives.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Thales, a global leader in high technology solutions for aerospace, defence, digital identity and security, and space, has launched the ‘Early Career Program’, a new graduate training program for young Emirati Graduates.

The initiative is designed to equip Emirati Talents with the skills and experience to build a strong national talent pipeline, while reinforcing Thales’s role in expanding career opportunities in the UAE. It accelerates learning and career growth through technical training, leadership development, and soft skills under the global “Leadership @ Thales” framework.

Designed for individuals with up to one year of experience, the program is open to candidates holding a bachelor’s or master’s degree in engineering or computer science. Ideal applicants will also demonstrate strong communication skills, a willingness to learn, and a collaborative mindset.

The program employs a blended learning approach, where students benefit from a comprehensive curriculum delivered through face-to-face sessions, virtual modules, and self-paced study. This will be reinforced with regular check-ins to ensure continuous learning and progress.

Abdelhafid Mordi, CEO in the UAE and CEO of Thales Emarat Technologies, said: “We believe in the power of people, and there is no greater investment than in the young Emiratis who will lead tomorrow’s industries. The Early Career Program is designed to give the youth today not just training, but mentorship, instil confidence, and global perspectives that will stay with them throughout their careers. We’re proud to play a role in supporting their journeys and contributing to the UAE’s future.”

Graduates will follow a structured learning framework covering company onboarding, core skills, and technical training, alongside leadership development and project-based learning. They will also receive mentorship from senior Thales professionals and gain international exposure through cross-border projects and a study visit abroad, enriching their global perspectives.

The trainees will also benefit from support through Nafis, the federal program that boosts the competitiveness of Emirati talent, reinforcing the initiative’s alignment with national goals to empower UAE Nationals in the private sector.

The program will initially target top graduates from leading UAE universities including Khalifa University (KU), American University of Sharjah (AUS), United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Al Ain University, and Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), with a focus on engineering and technology disciplines. Participants can choose from four specialised learning tracks - Core Business Exposure, Customer-Centric Journey, Innovation & Digital, and Domain Expertise - tailored to their interests and career goals.

Graduates who complete the program and final assessment will have the opportunity to take on roles across Thales’s organization in UAE and beyond. By exposing them to advanced technologies and supporting Vision 2031 and Emiratisation goals, the initiative underscores Thales’s long-term commitment to developing Emirati talent.

Earlier this year, Thales in the UAE was recognised by LinkedIn as one of the country’s best workplaces. This program reflects Thales’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities for Emiratis. In the UAE, Thales has strengthened its local presence through flagship initiatives such as the Radar Factory in Abu Dhabi - the first of its kind in the region - and the “Go to UAE” project with Tawazun Council, which is directing AED600 million in work packages to more than 20 certified local suppliers. These efforts are complemented by Thales’s broader investment in Emirati talent through STEM education, university partnerships, and dedicated mentorship schemes for Emirati women.

