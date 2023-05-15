Khobar, KSA: Thabat Real Estate Development Company announced the commencement of the first construction phase of the “Aseeb: project, located in a unique destination between Khobar and Dammam.

The project is in the heart of "Tharwa" Town, the latest smart city in the Eastern Province, in which, through it, the Thabat Real Estate Development Company intends to reflect modern living by building 53 luxurious residential units in the middle of an integrated residential community, facilitating quick access for its residents to the most essential nearby vital areas.

The project is a few minutes from the southern Dammam Corniche, Al-Rakah area, and Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University.

The “Aseeb” project’s designs follow the modern style. The residential units and their facilities are rich with the best engineering elements, which elaborately and harmoniously match the surrounding green areas, facilities, service, and commercial points. Furthermore, the residents will benefit from sustainable building specifications, which guarantee them to live in a residential area built on top of a solid foundation and with cutting-edge building standards.

The first phase of the "Aseeb" project will be on sale in the coming months, as Thabat Real Estate Development Company intends to unveil the designs of its upcoming residential units, which come of different areas of 520 square meters for one villa to meet the requirements of Saudi markets in terms of promising building potentials, and distinctive designs.

Thabat Real Estate Development Company is an extension of Thabat Company, which has provided the Saudi market and investors with distinguished products over the past 45 years; in which Thabat Real Estate Development started its first operations recently in Khobar to continue the journey by creating vibrant residential projects, to meet the needs of community members, and leave a positive imprint on the local real estate sector.