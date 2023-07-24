Doha, Qatar - TGI Fridays, the unrivaled global icon in casual dining, proudly unveils its latest destination at Doha Festival City, bringing unparalleled culinary delights and an unwavering dedication to create exceptional gastronomic experiences in the extravagant city of Doha.

Nestled at the largest mall, Doha Festival City, the renowned and preferred destination for shopping and entertainment, the all-new TGI Fridays restaurant is set to be a real hit with locals and tourists alike. Guests are invited to witness the grand opening on July 13, 2023 and be a part of a gala welcome by the enthusiastic management and staff at this brand-new establishment.

Immerse your senses in the captivating and lively ambiance of TGI Fridays, showcasing the brand’s signature look. Dive into an alluring menu that boasts a diverse selection of appetizers, TGI Fridays signature dishes, desserts and refreshing mocktails and beverages. Highlights of the menu include loaded southwest potato twisters, Fridays signature glazed New York steaks, Ribs and Steak Duet, Tex Mex Mac N Cheese, Ultimate Signature Glaze Burger, Brownie Obsession, strawberry passion tea and many more, just what modern-day foodies need to satisfy their cravings.

Marvel at the iconic interiors that are reminiscent of the original TGI Fridays while you indulge in your favorite bites. Designed to accommodate both intimate gatherings and larger groups, the restaurant provides ample seating options including cozy booths and commutable tables.

TGI Fridays’ launch at Doha Festival City marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion as the fourth outlet in Qatar. TGI Fridays has a continuing objective to enthrall guests and maintain its status as a premium casual dining destination.

Round up your best mates and visit the ultimate hotspot for casual dining packed with entertainment, delectable gourmet delights and endless fun.

For more information, please visit https://tgifridaysme.com/?c=qa or follow tgifridaysqatar

-Ends-

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, TGI Fridays comprises more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of “Friday” is core to our promise that “In Here, It’s Always Friday®.”

TGI Fridays, the most-beloved fast-food brand, is one of the leading casual dining restaurants in Qatar and the wider region, with the network now including 51 restaurants across Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, , Saudi Arabia and the UAE.