RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced the suspension of the requirement for the validity of certificates and documents needed for the issuance or renewal of navigation licenses and work permits for marine units for a period of 30 days, extendable if needed, provided that there is no impact on the safety of lives or the protection of the marine environment. The decision applies to Saudi and foreign vessels located within the Kingdom’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf.

The move comes in response to the current circumstances and in support of the continuity of maritime operations and the enhancement of the smooth flow of operational activities within the Kingdom’s territorial waters.

The exemption includes vessels associated with maritime operations and projects within the Kingdom’s maritime zones that may face operational challenges preventing them from leaving to complete technical requirements or undergo the necessary inspections outside those waters.

The TGA stressed that the temporary measure aims to enable vessels to continue operating efficiently and safely, enhance operational flexibility, and ensure compliance with relevant regulatory requirements.