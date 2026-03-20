Arab countries secured 146 foreign maritime transport projects worth nearly $4 billion over the past 23 years, according to a report by Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp (Dhaman).

Of these, five Arab countries - Egypt, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Mauritania - attracted 114 of these projects, accounting for 78% of the total, with investments amounting to nearly $3.8 billion, or more than 91% of total Arab investments in the sector, stated Dhaman in its fourth sectoral report for 2025 on maritime transport in Arab countries.

Established in 1974 in Kuwait City, the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation is a joint Arab institution owned by Arab states along with four Arab financial institutions.

The organisation holds an A+ rating with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings and is regarded as the world’s first multilateral investment guarantee institution.

The Dhaman report, which examines four main pillars: fleets and ports, sector trade, foreign investment projects, and risk assessments and incentives, showed that Japan ranked as the leading investor in the Arab maritime transport sector over the past 23 years, with investments totaling $784 million, representing 19% of the total. Germany followed with a 16% share, while the US accounted for 15%.

Regarding intra-Arab investments, the report indicated that six Arab countries, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Morocco, and Egypt, participated in 11 joint projects valued at more than $218 million.

Five companies - Kanoo Shipping of Bahrain, Triple F of Saudi Arabia, and the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Ports, Gulf Agency Company (GAC), and Gulf Marine Services - accounted for 89% of these investments.

Based on the results of the logistics sector risk assessment - the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and Kuwait - ranked among the most attractive Arab destinations for logistics sector investment in 2025.

The report also pointed to a 4% increase in the size of the Arab merchant fleet, reaching 2,900 vessels in 2025 based on actual ship ownership. The cargo capacity of these vessels rose by 4.6% to approximately 109 million metric tons of deadweight tonnage, representing about 5% of global shipping capacity.

In terms of cargo movement, Arab ports received more than 423 million metric tons of cargo in 2023, with 58% handled by the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. During the same year, approximately 1.6 billion metric tons of cargo were loaded through Arab ports, representing 14% of global cargo shipments, with oil accounting for 58% of total handled cargo.

Cargo handling volumes at 10 Arab ports increased by 19% in 2023 compared with 2019, reaching about 59 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), with more than half of this activity concentrated in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The report also showed an improvement in the average Arab ranking on the Shipping Connectivity Index in the fourth quarter of 2024, led by the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, 71 Arab ports were listed in the Global Shipping Connectivity Index out of more than 930 ports worldwide. Leading the Arab rankings were the ports of Jebel Ali Port, Tangier Med Port, Khalifa Port, Jeddah Islamic Port, Port of Alexandria, Port Said Port, King Abdulaziz Port, Damietta Port, Port of Salalah, and Port of Casablanca.

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