The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustaining academic continuity while safeguarding the wellbeing of its community. In response to the current circumstances, the University has implemented a comprehensive set of operational measures to ensure uninterrupted learning, while upholding the highest standards of academic excellence.

On this occasion, Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, emphasised that the continuity achieved across the different sectors is a testament to the Kingdom’s enduring commitment to national security and stability under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the close oversight of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who has affirmed that the safety of the nation and its people remains paramount.

Professor Otoom also expressed his appreciation for the Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Council, commending their efforts and leadership in navigating the current phase and in introducing effective measures and guidance to support the continuity and stability of the higher education sector.

In line with national guidance, the University acted swiftly to activate its operational plans, ensuring the continued delivery of its academic programmes online to the highest standards. The safety of students, alongside academic and administrative staff, was placed at the forefront of all measures, while teaching progressed seamlessly through a comprehensive distance-learning model, enabling continuity of study and sustained academic support.

Professor Otoom further highlighted that academic and administrative teams, in coordination with colleagues in Dublin, continue to work in a highly coordinated and sustained manner to support students and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of teaching, alongside providing health and wellbeing support. He added that the University remains in close engagement with its partners and stakeholders, working collaboratively towards shared goals, while maintaining clear and timely communication with students through official channels, including regular programme-specific updates to support clarity and academic assurance during this period.

The President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain concluded by reaffirming that, as a leading institution in medical and health sciences, we express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leadership for the swift and exemplary management of this situation. The University remains firmly committed to advancing its mission to “educate, nurture and discover for the benefit of human health”, in service of the people of Bahrain and in support of the Kingdom’s continued progress.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education, research and community engagement to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain

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