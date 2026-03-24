Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has been awarded the “Best Place to Work” certification for 2025–2026, one of the most prestigious global recognitions for evaluating workplace environments. This achievement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to building a positive, supportive, and motivating work environment for its employees.

This milestone comes as a culmination of Sharjah Asset Management’s efforts to foster a strong institutional culture centered on empowering talent, enhancing effective communication, and creating a stimulating workplace that supports innovation and professional development, in alignment with its strategic vision and long-term objectives.

Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management, said: “Receiving this certification reaffirms that investing in people is the true foundation for sustainable institutional performance. At Sharjah Asset Management, we are committed to building a work environment based on clarity, mutual trust, and equal opportunities, enabling employees to perform their roles efficiently and actively contribute to achieving the company’s goals and future vision.”

He added: “This certification serves as an independent indicator of the effectiveness of our institutional policies in human resources management and their alignment with the demands of the modern workplace. It motivates us to continue developing our work ecosystem and enhancing the employee experience across all levels.”

The certification is awarded by the independent global organization “Great Place to Work,” a leading authority specializing in evaluating workplace culture worldwide. Its assessments are based on rigorous criteria, including levels of trust, respect, fairness, pride, and teamwork within organizations. The organization works with thousands of companies and institutions in more than 60 countries, helping them build high-trust, high-performance workplaces, enhance employee experience, and promote productivity and institutional sustainability.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management Company is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It aims to advance economic and social development while supporting and accelerating a sustainable economy in the Emirate. The company partners with both the public and private sectors, encourages investment, and promotes social responsibility through the optimal use of resources. It is committed to meeting the needs of the Sharjah community and ensuring their long-term well-being and sustainable prosperity.