Tesla Developments has announced robust delivery plans for its Green Town and Green City projects in 6th of October City, west Cairo, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality real estate projects on schedule and with the highest construction standards.

Ahmed Bashir, Founder of Tesla Developments, stated that the company has succeeded over the past years in strengthening its position in the market by maintaining strong construction rates and delivering projects to clients on time — a key factor that has enhanced its credibility in Egypt’s real estate sector.

He said that timely and efficient project execution has become a key factor for clients when choosing between real estate developers.

Bashir added that the company began handing over units at the Green Town project in phases a year ago, noted that the company is on track to complete all deliveries by the end of this month, in parallel with the full operation of all services and facilities within the project. The project covers 18 acres in Hadayek October and accommodates over 1,000 families.

For his part, Yasser Mohamed, Co-founder of Tesla Developments, stated that the company follows a comprehensive development strategy focused on maintaining client trust by ensuring on-time delivery and top-quality constructions.

He pointed out that the company follows a clear policy in selecting project locations to ensure the highest investment returns for clients, with a focus on promising areas such as Hadayek October and West Cairo, which are witnessing growing demand for fully serviced family housing.

Mohamed added that the company is preparing to launch a new project featuring contemporary designs that meet market demands and align with the state’s vision for sustainable urban expansion.

He disclosed that Tesla Developments prioritizes customer trust, sustainability, and quality of life — values that have positioned the company among the top choices for clients amid intense competition in west Cairo region.