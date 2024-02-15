Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:- Tenaris, a leading global steel pipe manufacturer and supplier, inaugurated its new Abu Dhabi industrial complex, Etihad Tubulars, with a 60 million USD investment. This industrial complex underscores the robustness of the company’s longstanding partnership with ADNOC and reaffirms its commitment to bolstering the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

The newly established 200,000 square-meter industrial complex, situated in Abu Dhabi Industrial City (ICAD III) is set to foster new technical and administrative job opportunities for UAE Nationals. It features an industrial training center, meticulously designed for ADNOC engineers, local talents, and partners to enhance their technical skills and knowledge. Additionally, the complex boasts a pipe service yard dedicated to the storage, inspection, and preparation of pipe products; along with an advanced premium OCTG threading facility.

Tenaris Chairman & CEO Paolo Rocca and Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Podskubka were present at the launch of the site accompanied by Yaser Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial and Corporate Support, Dr. Saleh Alhashmi, ADNOC Director, Commercial & In-Country Value Directorate; Salem Bafaraj, ADNOC Vice President, In-Country Value and Industrial Development; senior Tenaris regional executives; delegates from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; and international dignitaries.

Yaser Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial and Corporate Support, said: “ADNOC is committed to strengthening the UAE’s industrial base and Tenaris’ new complex in Abu Dhabi underscores our ongoing efforts to attract leading global companies to locally manufacture critical industrial products. We congratulate Tenaris for opening this complex and look forward to continuing our partnership as we drive sustainable value for the UAE.”

“We are delighted to be here today in the Emirates to open this latest addition to our global industrial system and strengthen our longstanding partnership with ADNOC.” said Tenaris Chairman & CEO Paolo Rocca. “With this new facility, we will contribute to the UAE’s economic goals and strengthen the service we provide to ADNOC and the local energy industry.”

The industrial complex represents the first of its kind in the UAE to thread full-length premium connections aligning with Tenaris’s Rig Direct® model. This model revolutionizes the tubular supply chain through digitalization, providing a distinctive blend of well-planning services, OCTG field management, and on-site running support.

About Tenaris

Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications. Our customers include most of the world’s leading oil and gas companies and our revenues amounted to US $11.8 billion in 2022. Employing around 25,000 people worldwide, we operate an integrated network of steel pipe manufacturing, research, finishing and service facilities with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and a direct presence in most major oil and gas markets.