Amman – Endeavor Jordan announces the appointment of a new Chairman and Vice Chairs to its Board of Directors. Samer Al Aloul (Capital Invest) has been named Chairman, with Endeavor Entrepreneurs Yousef Shamoun (Co-founder, ZenHR) and Qais Sabri (Founder & CEO, Eon Dental) appointed as Vice Chairs. Their combined experience and entrepreneurial leadership will play a key role in advancing Endeavor Jordan’s mission and long-term vision.

The appointments follow the conclusion of a successful tenure by Chairwoman Nadia Al Saeed and Vice Chairman Maher Kaddoura, under whose leadership Endeavor Jordan expanded its reach and deepened its impact, both within the local ecosystem and across the Endeavor global network of high-impact entrepreneurs.

Samer Al Aloul brings over 26 years of extensive banking experience with local, regional, and international institutions, including CitiGroup, Standard Chartered, Audi Group, and Capital Group. He has held several leadership positions including, Group Chief Banking Officer, and Acting Group CEO for Capital Bank Group, with his career spanning operations across Jordan, Iraq, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for entrepreneurship in Jordan,” said Samer Al Aloul, Chair of the Board. “Endeavor’s mission to support high-impact entrepreneurs resonates deeply with me. I look forward to working alongside a diverse and accomplished board to amplify our support for the next generation of founders who are building, scaling, and transforming industries across the region.”

Endeavor Jordan’s Board of Directors is composed of prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs who are deeply committed to supporting the organization’s mission of advancing the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. Among them are Ahmad Abu Ghazaleh, CEO of International Wings Group & Abdali Hospital; Ali Al‑Husry, Director at Hikma Pharmaceuticals; Faisal Al Jalahma, Acting CEO of Umniah; Fahad Al Jasem, CEO of Zain Jordan; Ghassan Muasher, CEO of Ahli Fintech; Maher Kaddoura, Angel Investor and Management Consultant at Qnnect Capital; Michael Wakileh, CEO of ProgressSoft Corporation; Nadia Al Saeed, CEO of Bank al Etihad; Randa Sadik, CEO of Arab Bank; Professor Safwan Masri, Dean at Georgetown University–Qatar; Said Darwazah, Chairman of Hikma Pharmaceuticals; Samar Obaid, Partner at Ernst & Young; and Walid Tahabsem, President & CEO of Integrated Technology Group.

Representing the entrepreneurial voice on the board are Hussam Hammo, Founder & CEO of Tamatem Games; Jalil Allabadi, Co-founder & CEO of Altibbi; and Zeid Husban, serial entrepreneur and founder of multiple startups.

Endeavor is the Global Network of Trust of, by and for entrepreneurs. The organization selects, supports and invests in founders with the greatest potential, providing them with a platform to train, mentor, and invest in the next generation through the Endeavor Multiplier Effect™. Today Endeavor’s community includes more than 2,900 entrepreneurs building transformational companies across 45+ markets. As of 2024, these entrepreneurs have generated $88.5 billion in revenue and created over 4 million jobs worldwide. Endeavor launched its operations in Jordan in 2009, and is leading the way in supporting high-impact entrepreneurship.

