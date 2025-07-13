Doha: bNovate Technologies, a leader in advanced microbial water quality monitoring, is proud to announce its participation in the SMART-Distribution project. This pioneering initiative addresses critical challenges in Qatar’s water distribution networks. The project seeks to enhance the resilience of Qatar’s water infrastructure against climate-induced risks through innovative, real-time water quality monitoring and advanced risk assessment tools.

Water security in Qatar faces escalating threats from climate change, including limited freshwater resources and reliance on vulnerable alternative sources such as seawater desalination. The SMART-Distribution project, led by the Sustainability Division at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Science and Engineering (CSE), in collaboration with bNovate and end-user Kahramaa, aims to increase the resilience of drinking water systems, enhancing both robustness and adaptability. This partnership will ensure the implementation of an agile, risk-based monitoring system that provides real-time data on water quality during storage and distribution.

Peter Desmond, Assistant Professor, CSE, emphasized the initiative's importance: “The SMART-Distribution project represents a critical step forward in ensuring the resilience of Qatar’s water infrastructure. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and collaborative innovation, we address current challenges and pave the way for sustainable water security in the face of climate change.”

This project will assess the climate readiness of Qatar’s water distribution networks through a robust resilience and risk assessment framework . It will also deploy a real-time monitoring network mobile platform and evaluate water quality variations under controlled environments and real-world conditions at Qatar Foundation’s Education City, serving as a Living Lab .

bNovate’s CTO, Luigino Grasso, highlighted the company’s role in the project: “bNovate is thrilled to contribute our expertise in microbial water quality monitoring to this transformative project. Our advanced flow cytometry technology will be key in understanding microbial regrowth potential and biofilm development, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions to safeguard Qatar’s water supply. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering market-led innovations that address real-world challenges.”

The SMART-Distribution project aligns with the ambitious targets of Qatar’s National Water Management Plan 2030, ensuring reliable water security amidst emergent climate-induced challenges. By fostering collaboration between HBKU, bNovate, and Kahramaa, the project adopts a cyclic innovation approach to generate tangible, end-user-focused solutions.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About the College of Science and Engineering

One of the longest-established colleges at HBKU, the College of Science and Engineering (CSE) graduates the highest number of students and offers the largest portfolio of degree programs within the University. HBKU’s CSE is home to the supplementary Division of Engineering Management and Decision Sciences, Division of Sustainable Development, and the Division of Information and Computing Technology, which together form a unique, multidisciplinary education and research environment of the highest calibre. For more information about HBKU’s CSE, visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cse.

About bNovate Technologies

bNovate Technologies SA is a multi-award-winning leader in water monitoring and analysis, propelling industrial microbiology into the digital age with rapid, automated solutions for the water utilities, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and semiconductor industries. With its proprietary technology and Swiss-made BactoSense product line, bNovate delivers high-value microbial water quality data for efficient and sustainable water management. Trusted by European water professionals, bNovate is rapidly expanding its global presence. Discover more at www.bnovate.com.

About Kahramaa

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) is responsible for transmitting and distributing electricity and water in Qatar, ensuring reliable and sustainable utility services for the nation.