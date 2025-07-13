Dubai, UAE – Ottu, the Middle East’s leading Online Payment Management System (OPMS), proudly announces the signing of an integration partner agreement with Ellucian, the global leader in higher education technology solutions. The signing ceremony was held at Ellucian’s regional headquarters in Dubai, marking a strategic milestone in the advancement of digital payments within the education sector.

This agreement further reinforces Ottu’s role as a trusted fintech partner, enabling seamless integration of multiple payment gateways, wallets, and financial services directly into Ellucian’s higher education ecosystem. Through this partnership, universities and institutions globally will now gain access to secure, localized, and highly flexible online payment solutions—designed to simplify operations, enhance the user experience, and ensure compliance with regional regulatory frameworks.

In addition, the partnership establishes a comprehensive framework for long-term collaboration—encompassing technical support, , and enablement of multiple payment methods. Educational institutions will be able to embed Ottu’s payment gateway management solution into their Ellucian platforms, enabling end-to-end online payment capabilities for tuition, student services, and campus transactions, all through a unified, scalable interface.

“At Ellucian, we’re committed to empowering institutions with the tools they need to modernize operations and elevate the student experience,” said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. “Our partnership with Ottu brings together deep regional expertise and global technology leadership to deliver seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of higher education worldwide.”

“As we continue our global expansion, we are thrilled to partner with Ellucian to deliver localized, intelligent payment experiences for Educational institutions worldwide,” said Munaf Bukhari, Deputy CEO of Ottu. “Together, we aim to unlock new value for students and administrators by streamlining digital payments and financial processes.”

The partnership underscores a mutual commitment by Ottu and Ellucian to reimagine the financial journey within education—delivering secure, future-ready infrastructure that supports both innovation and compliance. With a clear focus on scalability, both organizations are actively identifying opportunities to expand their impact globally, helping institutions fast-track their digital payment transformation.

About Ottu

Ottu is the region’s first Online Payment Management System (OPMS), built to give merchants full control of their online payment environments. With deep integrations into local and global payment gateways, financial institutions, and tech platforms, Ottu is the trusted fintech partner for businesses across the Middle East. Ottu’s regional presence includes offices in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

About Ellucian

​​​​​​​ Ellucian is the leading higher education technology solutions provider, powering more than 2,900 institutions and 22 million students around the globe. With a focus on innovation, Ellucian partners with institutions to drive student success and transform education with advanced software and services.