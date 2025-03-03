Dubai, UAE — Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway in MENA, is proud to be listed among Future 100—an annual list of the UAE's top future enterprises in new economic sectors. Future 100 is a national initiative led by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future.

The announcement took place in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia 2025; H.E. Alia Bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; and H.E. Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future. The highly anticipated 2024 edition of Future 100 reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to economic transformation and future readiness.

The Future 100 identifies, recognizes, and accelerates the nation’s most promising Future Economy enterprises, reinforcing the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation-driven businesses. With a clear mission to propel sustainable growth, the initiative is designed to fast-track the expansion of Future Economy SMEs, attract strategic investments into cutting-edge companies, solidify the UAE’s position as the ultimate destination for start-ups and scale-ups, and nurture a thriving, future-focused business ecosystem.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, expressed his gratitude: "The Future 100 initiative is one of the key programs shaping the nation's economic future, fostering the growth of new industries, and encouraging businesses to explore and invest in innovative sectors. We are truly honored by this recognition and deeply appreciate the efforts of the Minister of Economy, the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship in driving this initiative forward. Finally, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our trusted merchants and our dedicated team for their unwavering commitment and support."

Telr's recognition in Future 100 highlights its commitment to digital transformation and financial inclusion. Beyond payment processing, Telr offers businesses seamless integration with a wide range of payment solutions, from e-wallets to local payment methods. Additionally, it provides a comprehensive suite of financial and business solutions, including social commerce, QR payments, digital invoicing, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and financing options. These tailored solutions empower e-commerce businesses, positioning Telr as a trusted partner for online enterprises. Telr is also the first PCI-DSS Level 1 and NESA-certified company in MENA.

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment handling in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, Samsung Pay, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its service seven further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world. This covers a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance, a merchant financing program.

Telr is the first PCI-DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

Learn more at www.Telr.com

connect with us at https://www.facebook.com/Telrdotcom/, https://www.instagram.com/Telrdotcom/andhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/Telr/.