Dubai, UAE – Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway, today announced the launch of Google Pay across its regional footprint, enabling businesses to deliver faster, more seamless, and more secure digital payment experiences.

Built for speed and designed for trust, Google Pay enables customers to complete transactions instantly using cards securely stored in their Google Wallet, eliminating the need to re-enter payment details. It delivers a faster, smoother payment experience.

Security is embedded at every stage, leveraging advanced authentication, encryption, and tokenization to safeguard sensitive data and ensure a reliable, trusted payment environment.

For merchants, Google Pay reduces friction across the payment journey and helps drive higher conversion rates by providing a faster, more efficient transaction experience.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said, “As digital payments evolve, simplicity and trust are key.” Alami added, “Google Pay enables our merchants to offer a faster, more secure way to pay, helping them meet customer expectations and grow with confidence.”

With the addition of Google Pay alongside Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, Telr continues to strengthen its all-in-one payment ecosystem, providing a single integration to access a wide range of global and local payment methods, alongside solutions such as social commerce, QR payments, digital invoicing, BNPL, and financing, empowering businesses to grow and scale efficiently.

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment processing in over 120 currencies and 30 languages across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan, with the highest level of security. Telr provides access to all payment methods through a single integration, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and Urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr expanded its services to offer a comprehensive solution for the e-commerce industry. It covers various financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance, a merchant financing program. Telr is the first company in MENA to be certified with PCI DSS Level 1 and NESA standards and is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE for Retail Payment Services. It is also certified as a Payment Technical Service Provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, authorized by the SAMA.

Learn more at www.Telr.com

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