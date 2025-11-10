Teledyne also announces plans for new Middle East headquarters in Riyadh, expected to open mid-2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has appointed Tarik Solomon as managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Based in Riyadh, Solomon will oversee the company’s regional growth strategy, partnerships, and localization initiatives across defense, industrial, and emerging technology sectors. He will report to Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense.

Teledyne Technologies also has secured its Regional Headquarters (RHQ) license in Saudi Arabia and plans to open a new Middle East headquarters in Riyadh by mid-2026. The RHQ will serve as Teledyne’s operations and innovation hub for the region, enabling closer collaboration with government ministries and defense and security agencies throughout the Gulf. The RHQ will also act as a conduit for Teledyne’s global business units, bringing together technologies and capabilities from across the company’s defense, marine, construction, and other segments to deliver comprehensive, multi-domain solutions.

“Hiring Tarik and establishing an RHQ in Riyadh reflect Teledyne’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom and wider region,” said Dr. Lei. “Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar continue to drive the Gulf’s economic transformation. Tarik’s leadership and deep regional ties will further strengthen our partnerships and ensure Teledyne remains a trusted contributor to national priorities.”

Building on decades of regional activity, Teledyne FLIR Defense has expanded its footprint across the Gulf Cooperation Council’s defense and advanced technology ecosystems, with leading imaging, sensing, and unmanned systems solutions. Over the last 10 years, the company has increasingly localized, with service centers spread across seven countries. FLIR Defense is now advancing initiatives to develop integrated regional supply chains that support global delivery efforts and enable indigenous research and development in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, autonomy, and data analytics.

“Our goal is to move beyond import and integration toward a truly interconnected regional capability,” said Solomon. “By building resilient, local supply chains and fostering joint innovation with strategic partners, Teledyne can help advance sovereign technology development while contributing to the Gulf’s broader economic diversification and competitiveness.”

Teledyne operates across the Middle East through several business units, including Teledyne FLIR Defense, Teledyne FLIR Solutions, Teledyne Marine, Teledyne Instrumentation, and Teledyne Construction.

Solomon joins Teledyne FLIR from Arabian Sahara Company, where he served as executive director, and UnmannedX, where he led operations and strategy. He has been a key advocate for U.S.-Gulf partnerships, serving as chairman-emeritus of the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, board member of the Middle East Policy Council in Washington, D.C., and Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business Regional Board. Solomon holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and graduated magna cum laude from Johnson & Wales University.

