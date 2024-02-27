Telecom Egypt, a leading telecommunications company in Africa, has announced that it has successfully collaborated with Huawei to complete the trial of Africa's first DWDM 1.2Tbps single channel, using concentrated wavelength division optical fiber technology, which is being used to increase the bandwidth of existing fiber networks.

This technology is to be utilized in Telecom Egypt's live network soon as this step comes within the framework of Telecom Egypt’s efforts to keep pace with the accelerating digital transformation in Egypt, the Middle East and North Africa, and in strategic cooperation with Huawei, whose DWDM 1.2Tbps technology is a significant milestone for improving data uptake and communications, and lays a solid foundation for Egypt's transformation into a digital society.

Huawei’s DWDM 1.2Tbps coherent module features a high bandwidth rate, a state-of-the-art non-linear compensation algorithm, and an intelligent neuron function module to optimize network transmission performance in real time. It dramatically improves the bearer efficiency of optical networks, maximizing single-fiber capacity by four times.

Telecom Egypt has been pivotal in driving growth in the local ICT market by investing in state-of-the-art, reliable, and enabling ICT infrastructure and expanding services to meet evolving customer needs, backed up by its strategic vision that relies on advanced information infrastructure to provide digital services and applications that enable its customers to truly benefit from digital transformation.

As part of development of its infrastructure, Telecom Egypt has built highly reliable optical networks in Egypt, equipped with cutting-edge 400G/800G, Super C band, and Automatically Switched Optical Network (ASON) solutions. The 1.2Tbps coherent solution achieved in this trial meets commercial deployment requirements for transmission reach, spectral efficiency, latency, and system energy consumption to provide multiple applications such as Metro, short-haul, and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) all over a single wavelength.

The optical layer employs Super C technology, with 120 channels in one fiber pair, and the maximum single-fiber capacity can reach 48T, providing bandwidth assurance for Telecom Egypt's network readiness for 5G, which opens doors to delivering innovative services and applications.

"Telecom Egypt has always been keeping abreast of the latest, top-notch technologies and trends in the industry. Introducing DWDM 1.2T per channel technology with Huawei fully aligns with the company’s commitment to bringing next-generation technologies and smart connectivity to boost the digital capabilities of Telecom Egypt's customers and partners.” said Eng. Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO, Telecom Egypt.

Mr. Jim Liu, Huawei Egypt office CEO, said: “We are delighted to witness the successful trial of the 1.2Tbps solution in Telecom Egypt DWDM network, and we will continue our close cooperation together to build a best-in-class, high-speed fiber optic network with low latency and high savings, which helps Telecom Egypt achieve more business success".

This strategic partnership reflects both companies' commitment to sustainable technology and innovation. It also reflects their commitment to providing future technology and smart connectivity to support the digital capabilities of their customers and partners.