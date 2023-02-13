Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a leader in construction technology, revealed that most projects and developments across the GCC region, today, employ various cutting-edge technologies, highlighting the growing trend in the use of these technologies across different fields of construction. This comes as a result of GCC countries seeking to advance the infrastructure as well as promote economic diversification through a number of long-term initiatives such as the Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

According to recent industry reports, 100 per cent of industry professionals agree digital technology improves project delivery, with 58% claiming that digital transformation will have the largest effect on overall project management.

The construction technology provider stated that the adoption of numerous advanced innovative technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), Connected Construction, Digital Twins, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is largely due to the stringent deadlines and desire to deliver projects on schedule and accurately. These are significant especially for large-scale and complex projects such as Neom, Red Sea Project, Etihad Railway, etc. Industry analysis indicates that the construction industry in the GCC region is geared for a rapid expansion, outpacing the broader economy with an average annual growth expected to range between 3.5 and 4 per cent in 2023–2024 period. During this expansion phase, Trimble anticipates a large adoption and deployment of its advanced Tekla software solutions for constructible BIM, structural engineering, and steel fabrication management.

Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions, Middle East and India said: “In this fast-growing, highly competitive construction landscape, technology has risen to prominence, taking centre stage for the successful completion of projects. For instance, due to the increased teamwork, more convenient dataflow, and the capability to keep all project stakeholders informed, BIM and connected construction technology are being used extensively across numerous mega projects. The governments of the GCC are approving large infrastructure projects that will require a significant amount of work, prompt completion, and labour. At Trimble, we have always encouraged teamwork, and have developed several innovative solutions to support construction companies in adapting to diverse project demands or needs. The Middle East region has advanced, embracing construction technologies and encouraging enterprises to adopt those. The ME region could anticipate a large number of projects in the upcoming months at this rate.”

The suite of solutions offered by the Tekla software includes Tekla Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, and Tekla PowerFab, which have already been employed on some of the region's complex structures including the Burj Khalifa, One Za'abeel, Riyadh Metro, Museum of the Future, Lusail Stadium, the Grand Egyptian Museum, and the Red Sea Project.

At present, the GCC countries are boosting their investments in various digital initiatives. For instance, Saudi Arabia developed its Saudi Vision 2030 program, while the UAE is launching numerous advanced initiatives through its UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025. More businesses in the region are resorting to adopting new technologies since it helps companies in the construction sector meet and overcome a variety of obstacles.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com