New Delhi/Europe/ME - Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, today announced a collaboration with APPSLINK, a Global award-winning Oracle Partner specialising in Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementations. This partnership is aimed at addressing country-specific payroll coverage for Oracle SaaS Customers and focusing on standardization, compliance, and statutory requirements in payroll for organizations of every size and in countries where Oracle payroll localization is not present.

Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President and Head, Middle East and Africa, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are transforming the way payroll processes and information are leveraged within the enterprise. As part of strengthening our payroll offering, we are happy to have partnered with APPSLINK to give customers a seamless technology platform and services to manage their localized payroll. Payroll7 assures intelligent process automation, cross-border compliance, and actionable insights by centralizing payroll and treasury processes on a single cloud platform. We believe that this partnership will take Oracle HCM cloud to a newer scale and offer their customers an unparalleled service that they have been looking for.”

Payroll7 is a state-of-the-art, cloud based localized payroll solution that is built on a rule-based engine. Payroll7 can co-exists with Oracle SaaS HCM modules as an integrated module. As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and APPSLINK will leverage the combined strengths and collective core competencies of the organizations to help enterprises take better advantage of cloud payroll solutions. Tech Mahindra will bring its extensive Saas/PaaS/IaaS capabilities while APPSLINK brings its proven business expertise, valuable insights, and a long track record of enterprise-grade Payroll implementations & managed services.

Moh’d Muwafaq Ibrahim, CEO, APPSLINK, said, “Tech Mahindra’s Oracle HCM Cloud solution competency enables HR teams with higher levels of agility, flexibility and creates a truly ‘Employee Centric’ organization. We are proud to join forces with Tech Mahindra – combining our extensive expertise and experience in Payroll solutions with Tech Mahindra’s Oracle cloud capabilities, which will bring our existing and new customers unprecedented value. This partnership will be beneficial for us to reach different geographies and provide value-added results. It will also help us simplify payroll process, which can be integrated with any industry or company size or workforce.”

Currently the localization is available in majority of Asian, African, European countries. Leading NGO in Africa covering over 10+ countries run their payroll engine on Payroll7 solution implemented on Oracle HCM cloud by Tech Mahindra. This allows them to handle country-specific statutory, legal, and regulatory requirements while meeting their unique payroll needs for large workforce. The partnership will be offered as horizontal solution across industry verticals.

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyze the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About APPSLINK

APPSLINK Consulting is the Oracle partner of choice. Our mission is simple: assist organisations in their digital transformation journeys and achieve sustainable positive business results. APPSLINK Consulting is an award-winning Oracle Partner specialising in Oracle HCM and ERP implementations, with a deep understanding of how to enable organisations to harness the true power of their digital infrastructure and best practice business processes. We are passionate about providing outstanding customer service, technical expertise and project delivery, and have been recognized for this by the Oracle Corporation as their 2018 Global HCM Specialized Partner. We understand companies’ need to create value from digitizing their business processes, creating innovative work systems and lowering their operational costs. Our extensive experience working with a diverse range of industry sectors, cultures and geographies enables us to provide truly localized solutions to our current and future clients that drive rapid user adoptions and maximize return on investment. Whether you are looking for an implementation, integration, upgrade, rollout, application maintenance and support, or consulting services, APPSLINK Consulting is the partner for you. Our 100% client success rate speaks for itself.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 145,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1191 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.