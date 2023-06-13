Dubai: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a partnership with Espressive, a pioneer in automating digital workplace assistance. The partnership will offer both their customers autonomous and cost-effective work environment assistance through Espressive Barista, an AI-based virtual support agent (VSA).

Together, Tech Mahindra and Espressive will enable organizations that are looking to outsource and automate service desk requests to drive productivity and enhance the employee experience. Espressive will combine its no-code platform with Tech Mahindra’s innovative technology stack to support near-instant automation and resolution of employee requests, such as resetting passwords, accessing DocuSign, connecting to virtual private networks, and more. The platform’s advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), Natural Language Understanding (NLU), and machine learning capabilities will ensure responses are highly personalized to reassure employees that their requests have been fully understood and resolved in real time.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Enterprises are increasingly looking at automation in response to increased customer demand in a digital first world. An intelligent virtual agent is one such capability that is gaining a lot of attention. Our partnership with Espressive gives us an AI-based VSA that will help our customers significantly reduce the time taken to process customer requests. Tasks that previously took hours can now be completed in real time. This allows employees to focus on higher-skilled roles and technologies, thereby improving MTTR (mean time to recovery, mean time to restore).”

The ticket deflection rate of Espressive Barista coupled with Tech Mahindra's innovative and user-centric digital experiences will enable customers to increase competence through automation and remain ahead of the curve in the services market. The partnership will also help their customers with employee retention while gaining service management efficiencies.

Pat Calhoun, Founder and CEO, Espressive, says: “Gone are the days of building virtual support agents in-house. Espressive and Tech Mahindra allow CIOs and IT leaders to develop a dynamic digital workplace with a purpose built virtual agent that delivers the highest deflection rates in the industry, while enabling their teams to focus on outcomes. Our proprietary and domain-specific Large Language Model (LLM) has been trained on over 4 billion phrases across 15 enterprise departments and can operate in over 100 languages.”

The partnership with Espressive is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, with a focus on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About Espressive

Espressive, the pioneer in automating digital workplace assistance and a 2022 Forrester New Wave Leader, redefines how employees get help by delivering exceptional employee experiences. Espressive Barista, the company’s innovative virtual support agent (VSA) platform, takes on the role of the service agent, bringing the best of human experience with the best of artificial intelligence. Leveraging a proprietary and domain-specific large language model (LLM), the Employee Language Cloud, as well as integration with generalized LLMs like ChatGPT, Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 50% to 70%. By adding integration to generalized LLMs in a safe and secure way, autonomous resolution rates will increase, further driving down the costs of employee service management. Espressive is backed by Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit www.espressive.com for more information.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation. It is a USD 6.5+ billion organization with 152,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1290+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. It is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. It is the fastest growing brand globally in ‘brand value rank’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally in brand strength with AA+ rating. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for its ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

Tech Mahindra is the part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

