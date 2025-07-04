Binghatti to get prioritised access to next-generation PropTech technologies

Dubai, UAE - Binghatti Holding Ltd (“Binghatti Holding”), one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, has become a founding partner of the newly launched Dubai PropTech Hub, a groundbreaking initiative by DIFC Innovation Hub and Dubai Land Department (DLD).

As a founding partner of the Dubai PropTech Hub, Binghatti will support the transformation of the real estate sector through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and sustainable smart infrastructure. Located within the DIFC Innovation Hub, the initiative will serve as a dynamic ecosystem that fosters collaboration between developers, start-ups, investors, and regulators.

The Dubai PropTech Hub is expected to spur the growth of over 200 PropTech companies, creating more than 3,000 jobs, and attracting $300 million in venture capital by 2030. Through its Scale-up Accelerator, Living Lab, and bespoke innovation programs, the hub will give Binghatti prioritised access to next-generation PropTech start-ups to create innovative solutions tailored to the region’s unique market dynamics across the entire real estate value chain.

Katralnada BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding Ltd., commented: “Binghatti Holding’s partnership with the Dubai PropTech Hub underscores our commitment to shaping a smarter, more sustainable future for real estate in Dubai. Innovation and sustainability have always been at the heart of Binghatti’s growth strategy and our partnership with the hub will reinforce our position as one of the most innovative real estate developers in the region. Our role in the PropTech Hub will also support the acceleration of our digital transformation strategy across our real estate developments through the integration of emerging technologies that will enhance operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption and make the customer experience more seamless.”

Binghatti is redefining the real estate experience through a suite of cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance transparency, accessibility, and investor engagement. From high-fidelity 3D modelling and immersive virtual walk-throughs to AI-powered design simulations, the company is enabling clients to explore and interact with properties in real time, no matter where they are in the world. Binghatti is also pioneering blockchain-based property tokenisation, a breakthrough that simplifies transactions, enhances liquidity, and opens up fractional ownership opportunities. This initiative aligns with the Dubai Land Department’s digitisation roadmap and supports the emirate’s ambition to become a global leader in smart real estate.

Binghatti’s partnership with the PropTech Hub will also help shape the strategic priorities of the hub’s agenda in the region, ensuring that its initiatives align with the evolving needs of the real estate sector and support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033’s ambition to make the Emirate the world’s best city to live and work in.

Binghatti currently has around 20,000 units under development across about 30 projects in prime residential areas across Dubai, including Downtown, Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Jaddaf, Meydan, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Production City, and Sports City. Binghatti’s flagship properties are branded residences built in collaboration with Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. and have attracted celebrity clients including football star Neymar Junior and the opera star Andrea Bocelli.

In the past six months, Binghatti has launched eight new projects featuring nearly 6,000 units spread across 4.4 million square feet. The company also announced in May that it had acquired freehold land with over 8 million square feet of gross floor area, with an anticipated total development value of over AED 25 billion. The land is in Nad Al Sheba 1, in the heart of Dubai’s sought-after Meydan district, and is set to be used for what would be the company’s first large-scale master-planned residential community in the Emirate.

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.:

Binghatti Holding Ltd. is a renowned Emirati brand in the real estate development sector, holding a leading position with a portfolio exceeding 80 projects valued at over AED 50 billion. Binghatti Holding is led by Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti, whose innovative vision aims to deliver luxurious projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti Holding has successfully delivered over 11,600 residential units over the past 18 months, achieving remarkable milestones in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. Binghatti Holding continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the growing market demands, focusing on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.