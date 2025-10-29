Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Teammates.ai, the UAE-based pioneer in autonomous AI teammates for enterprises, today announced the launch of the Teammates.ai Enterprise Sandbox (TES) –a first-of-its-kind environment that enables organizations to safely experience AI autonomy before deployment.

Built entirely on synthetic, enterprise-realistic data, the Sandbox lets companies experience how Teammates’s AI Teammates perform across functions like Customer Service, Operations, Sales, and Hiring – all without connecting internal systems or exposing real records. The result is a zero-integration, zero-risk experience where executives can measure autonomy, responsiveness, and reliability in days rather than months and before allocating substantial budgets to pilots and deployments

“The Enterprise Sandbox unlocks experimentation with additional confidence,” said Kareem Ayyad, CEO of Teammates.ai.

“For the first time, enterprises across MENA—and globally –can fully explore what autonomous AI Teammates can do for them without risking their data or budgets. It makes responsible AI adoption accessible, practical, and immediate. We’re thrilled to give corporate leaders a way to engage with AI that is safe, fast, and rooted in real-world value.”

Within TES, enterprises can watch AI teammates like Raya (Customer Service), Adam (Sales), and Sara (Interviewing) handle scenarios modeled on their industries and for their companies. Sandbox engagements include guided discoveries, tailored scenario modeling, and a stakeholder-ready Outcome Brief summarizing results and ROI indicators so that enterprises walk-away with substance.

“This is a first for enterprise IT and technical evaluation teams,” said Emad Ayyad, Co-Founder and CTO of Teammates.ai.

“We built the Sandbox to meet the expectations of CIOs, CISOs, and infrastructure teams who demand verifiable security and data integrity enabling autonomous AI testing before committing R&D resources.”

Aligned with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 security standards, the Sandbox provides full transparency and observability into every AI action – helping organizations move from curiosity to confidence on their AI journey.

The Teammates AI Enterprise Sandbox is now open for guided access to qualified enterprise teams.

To book a session, visit www.teammates.ai/sandbox.

About Teammates.ai

Teammates.ai enables businesses to deploy Autonomous AI Teammates – built on a proprietary architecture with real-time reasoning, enterprise-grade guardrails, 50+ languages and world-leading Arabic dialectal performance, Teammates.ai helps organizations achieve superhuman results at one-tenth the cost. Learn more: www.teammates.ai.

Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact

press@teammates.ai

Hussam Ayyad