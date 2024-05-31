Eng. Mohammed al-Ramsi: "The updated manual marks a qualitative addition to the regulatory procedures of the telecommunications sector, as it contributes to the transition towards smart cities and enhances UAE's leadership in many indicators, particularly FTTH network penetration, in which the UAE has been ranked first globally for the past eight years."

UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) issued the third edition of the Telecommunications Network Box Specification Manual for buildings, which sets out the technical specifications and standards adopted for the design of internal and external networks in new buildings and areas. The manual helps in the design of infrastructure for urban projects, especially in the field of fiber optic network deployment, and sets standards to make all new buildings/areas equipped with physical infrastructure capable of hosting high-speed networks and access points that network providers can easily interface with.

The implementation of the manual will reflect positively on all parties, as it will reduce the sizes and costs of in-building telecom boxes by 30%, reduce room spaces, sizes and costs by 50%, as well as significantly reduce energy use and developer costs by at least 50%.

One preparatory study of the manual showed that the latter contributes to saving an estimated AED13.5 million annually for developers and service providers by standardizing the specifications of the two providers operating in the sector.

On the other hand, the manual accounts for the strengthening of UAE's leadership and the continued placing first globally in the percentage of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network connectedness/penetration, according to the report issued by the Fiber Connect Council MENA. The manual promotes constructing smart and green buildings and choosing specifications and solutions that suit modern premises.

Smart cities and green buildings

H.E. Eng. Mohammed al-Ramsi, TDRA’s Deputy Director General of the Telecommunications Sector, underlined the importance of releasing this update to the manual given its implications for telecommunications infrastructure development at the country level, and its effects on the quality of life overall and particularly on the immediate beneficiaries. He said: "The release of the updated Building Telecommunications Network Specification Manual marks a qualitative addition to the regulatory procedures of the telecommunications sector, thus helping drive the transition towards smart cities of green and environmentally-friendly buildings. This, in turn, fosters UAE's leadership in several indicators relating to infrastructure, foremost of which is FTTH, in which the UAE has been ranked first globally over the past eight years.”

Mr. al-Ramsi added: "We are fully confident that this manual will be effectively implemented thanks to the great cooperation we have seen among different parties. We hope that the manual document will receive extensive interaction by stakeholders through feedback, as the manual will remain open for updating and development to meet everyone's expectations, all in a way that serves our common goal to work on establishing the “Forward Ecosystem” in line with We the UAE Vision 2031.”

Positive impact

The updated Building Telecommunications Network Specification Manual issued by TDRA includes qualified subsidiaries of “Etisalat” and “du”, and combines the requirements of Dubai Building Code (DBC) with the requirements of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC). Requirements of municipalities were also taken into consideration at the preliminary consultation stage during the preparation of the manual, making it suitable for all Emirates of the state.

The manual is intended for various stakeholders in the telecommunications sector, starting with telecom network operators, as the manual ensures that in-building telecom rooms meet security, environmental controls and accessibility requirements, helping to install, maintain and operate networks more seamlessly.

The manual is also intended for real estate developers and building owners by encouraging them to follow the guidelines outlined in the manual for constructing telecom rooms that meet regulatory standards. This ensures expedited approvals, avoids costly reworks, and makes buildings ready to connect to service provider networks.

Finally, the manual targets building users, where properly designed telecom rooms help create a reliable infrastructure to deliver desired services to different buildings. This, in turn, benefits companies, residents, building occupants/inhabitants and visitors who rely on varied services provided according to the nature of their business and needs.

The updated Building Telecommunications Network Specification Manual is an important reference for the employment and deployment of technology in new buildings and projects, directly affecting the prompt and quality access to services by subscribers. It classifies the conditions that must be considered when designing a telecommunications infrastructure, such as security specifications, ease of scalability, technological compatibility, and integration of systems and guidelines that contribute to efficiently meeting such requirements, while giving residents and users the best possible connectivity experience.

