Partnerships with leading UAE and international companies of up to 25-years highlight the resilience and confidence in the nation’s chemicals ecosystem

Abu Dhabi, UAE: TA’ZIZ today announced at the Make it in the Emirates forum the signing of long-term agreements spanning offtake, feedstock and sales across its chemicals portfolio, including methanol, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), caustic soda, salt and natural gas valued at $28.5 billion (AED104.6 billion).

Ranging from five to 25 years, the agreements secure both global offtake and reliable local feedstocks, anchoring large-scale chemical production within the UAE and reinforcing TA’ZIZ’s role in building a fully integrated domestic chemicals ecosystem. The deals include sale agreements with ADNOC and Proman for methanol; Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) for caustic soda; Mitsubishi Corporation for EDC, VCM and caustic soda; Mitsui & Co. for EDC and caustic soda; Sanmar Group for EDC and VCM; Tricon for PVC, EDC and caustic soda; and Vinmar for EDC and PVC.

Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said: “These long‑term agreements represent a defining milestone for TA’ZIZ and for the UAE’s industrial growth ambitions. By securing both global demand and reliable local feedstock, we are translating vision into delivery, anchoring world‑scale chemicals production, strengthening domestic value chains and creating enduring economic value, jobs and supply‑chain resilience for the UAE.”

The agreement with EGA for around 200,000 dry metric tons per year of caustic soda marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey toward industrial self‑sufficiency. TA’ZIZ’s caustic soda supply positions the company as the first major supplier of domestically produced caustic soda for EGA’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

ADNOC Gas secured a 25-year feedstock agreement to supply natural gas to the TA'ZIZ methanol project valued at over $5 billion (AED18.4 billion). TA’ZIZ also agreed a 20‑year salt supply agreement with Abu Dhabi‑based Sama Salt to support production at its PVC complex.

Together, these agreements leverage local resources to secure a reliable and sustainable supply of critical raw materials, further strengthening domestic value chains and advancing the UAE’s industrial self‑sufficiency. The TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of chemicals once construction is completed in 2028.