Abu Dhabi: Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement is participating in the Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition, held from 20 to 23 April 2026 in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, as part of the UAE national pavilion. The move reflects the council’s strategic drive to expand its international footprint and further integrate the UAE’s defence industrial ecosystem into global markets.

The exhibition is among Asia’s leading defence and security events, offering a key platform to engage with decision-makers and explore industrial and technological collaboration opportunities. It also provides a gateway for UAE-based companies to broaden their international reach and access new markets.

The Council’s delegation is led by H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and includes representatives from several key directorates responsible for advancing national capabilities, notably Industry Development, as well as industrial innovation and artificial intelligence.

This participation reflects the Council’s role as a national enabler of the UAE’s defence industries ecosystem, enhancing integration across the sector, supporting the growth of a sustainable defence industrial base, and developing resilient national supply chains that keep pace with global transformations, while strengthening the country’s competitiveness and advancing its sustainable development objectives.

The event also serves as a key platform to reinforce strategic partnerships with leading international entities and explore opportunities in advanced manufacturing and technology transfer, supporting knowledge localisation and the development of future defence capabilities. The Council is placing particular emphasis on expanding cooperation with partners in Asia, recognising the region as a major hub for growth in defence industries and advanced technologies, thereby opening new avenues for investment and industrial integration.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said participation in major international exhibitions remains central to the Council’s strategic agenda, providing valuable opportunities to engage global partners and stay abreast of emerging technologies and trends.

He added: “We view our participation in DSA as part of a sustained strategic effort to strengthen the UAE’s position within the global defence industry and reinforce its standing as a trusted partner in this vital sector.

Through Tawazun, we are working to build an integrated ecosystem grounded in innovation and knowledge localisation, by developing high-value partnerships that support technology transfer and enhance national capabilities.

We are also placing an increasing emphasis on strengthening cooperation with partners across Asia, given its growing role as a hub for advanced manufacturing and defence technologies. Through this engagement, we aim to unlock new avenues for industrial and technological collaboration that support national priorities and enhance our global competitiveness.”

The participation reflects Tawazun’s continued commitment to advancing policy and capability development, while fostering a progressive industrial environment built on innovation, integration and strategic partnerships supporting national security objectives and reinforcing the UAE’s position in the global defence industry.